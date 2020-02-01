Bournemouth won 2-1 at home against Aston Villa in a massive moment in their battle against relegation as they’ve secured back-to-back home victories in the Premier League.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

Philip Billing and Nathan Ake put Bournemouth into a commanding position at half time but then Jefferson Lerma was sent off and Villa’s new Tanzanian striker Mbwana Samatta made it 2-1, but somehow Bournemouth held on for a victory late on.

With the win Bournemouth move up to 16th on 26 points, while Aston Villa have 25 points.

3 things we learned

1. Bournemouth digging deep at home: The Vitality Stadium is a tight little ground and it needs to become a fortress if Bournemouth are going to stay up. Eddie Howe has been under pressure but back-to-back wins against Brighton and Villa in two six-pointers have eased some of that. The Cherries have fought their way up from the fourth-tier to the PL and they need to fight just as hard and regain that spirit to stay in the top-flight this season.

2. Villa should not be worried: Jack Grealish drove them on in this game and Villa should have grabbed a point. Perhaps their heroics of reaching the League Cup final in midweek played its part for Dean Smith‘s side. Yes, they are in a relegation scrap but Samatta grabbed his first goal, Keenan Davis looks good and they deserved more from this game. All in all, Villa shouldn’t be too worried.

3. Lerma needs to learn: Two bookings cost his team and Lerma’s discipline is a big concern. He is a fine player when he isn’t worried about kicking people and his partnership with Billing has been a plus point in Bournemouth’s season. Lerma needs to calm down and stop putting his team in poor situations with cheap bookings. If he can curb that, he can continue being a destroyer. But cheap yellow cards hamper his game.

Man of the Match: Aaron Ramsdale: Bournemouth’s goalkeeper came up with some big stops late on and even though he got it wrong on Villa’s goal, he couldn’t do much more. Heroic display from the 10 men.

The Cherries surged into a 2-0 lead at half time as the Vitality was rocking.

Billing gave Bournemouth the lead after Dan Gosling gets a head on Simon Francis‘ cross to play in Billing, who slotted home.

Ake then made the most of a mistake from Pepe Reina as he failed to deal with Harry Wilson‘s initial shot.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ] .

Jefferson Lerma was then sent off for picking up a second yellow card as Villa sensed their chance to launch a sensational comeback.

After they went down to 10 men, Callum Wilson came close as he flicked just wide for Bournemouth.

But Villa came on strong as Matt Targett‘s shot was blocked on the line and then they pulled one back.

After good work from Jack Grealish a shot from Kennan Davis deflected into the air and Samatta headed home to make it 2-1. Game on.

Grealish and then Davis both went close as Villa poured forward in search of an equalizer but Ramsdale stood tall and Bournemouth held on to spark wild celebrations at the final whistle.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports