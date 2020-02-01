Sheffield United’s remarkable season continued as they won 1-0 at Crystal Palace on Saturday.

An own goal from Vicente Guaita was the difference at Selhurst Park as the Blades missed chances and limited Palace’s attack to very few efforts.

With the win Sheffield United have 36 points, while Palace stay on 30.

3 things we learned

1. VAR does its job: The pitch side monitor was used and it worked a treat. Joel Ward was initially sent off but Andy Madley used the VAR monitor and took the red away. This is what the technology is there for. Well played.

2. Blades dream of Europe: In a nutshell this was what Sheffield United’s success has been all about. They defended well, looked dangerous on the counter and made set pieces count. New signing Sander Berge settled in well on his debut and Chris Wilder‘s side are well in the hunt for the Europa League, and maybe the top four is within reach. What a season for the newly-promoted side who are so tough to break down.

3. Palace’s attacking woes continue: As good as Sheffield United were defensively, palace were woeful in attack. They have scored three goals in their last five games in all competitions and Wilfried Zaha had another off day.

Man of the Match: Dean Henderson – Made a big save when he was needed and marshalled the Blades back line well.

A scrappy first half saw both teams have chances but the game opened up in the second half and Sheffield United took the lead.

A howler from Vicente Guaita put them 1-0 up as he caught the ball from a corner but fell over the line and conceded.

Two good saves saw Guaita make amends for his error, then Dean Henderson denied James McArthur.

Joel Ward was then shown a red card for a challenge on Enda Stevens but Andy Madley checked the screen on the side of the pitch and overturned his own decision.

Late on John Egan flashed a shot just over from a set piece situation as the Blades sucked the life out of the game as their fantastic season continues.

