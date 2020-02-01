More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Bayern Munich
Photo by DANIEL ROLAND/AFP via Getty Images

Bundesliga wrap: Bayern back in first; Haaland, BVB make history

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 1, 2020, 3:14 PM EST
Death, taxes, and Bayern Munich summiting the Bundesliga table.

An RB Leipzig draw opened the door atop Germany’s top tier, and Bayern took advantage to reach the top spot for the first time since Matchday 6.

Borussia Dortmund 5-0 Union Berlin

Lucien Favre’s Dortmund is getting downright historic. BVB is the first Bundesliga team to ever score five goals in three consecutive matches, and Erling Haaland again scored a pair of goals to grab a measure of history himself.

Haaland is the first player in league history to score seven goals in his first three matches. That accompanies 100 percent shooting, as he’s only taken seven shots.

RB Leipzig 2-2 Borussia Monchengladbach

Leipzig didn’t keep its lead on the table, but also didn’t quit despite a 2-0 deficit and claimed a decent point.

Substitute Patrik Schick scored the first goal of the comeback and Christopher Nkunku hammered home an 89th minute laser to earn the result.

USMNT midfielder Tyler Adams went 69 minutes but was removed for new signing Dani Olmo as Leipzig sought more attack. Fellow American player Fabian Johnson was a stoppage time sub for Gladbach.

Mainz 1-3 Bayern Munich

Robert Lewandowski extended his lead in the scoring race to two over Timo Werner, as his 22nd goal of the league season led Bayern past Mainz.

Thomas Muller and Thiago Alcantara also scored, the latter assisted by Canada’s Alphonso Davies, to give Bayern a one-point advantage on Leipzig.

Augsburg 1-1 Eintracht Frankfurt

Timmy Chandler’s Bundesliga resurgence continues, as the one-time regular USMNT call-up struck late to give Eintracht Frankfurt a point at Fortuna Dusseldorf.

USMNT goalkeeper Zack Steffen isn’t out, so it’s not a case of American-on-American crime.

 

Elsewhere
Hertha Berlin 0-0 Schalke — Friday
Augsburg 2-1 Werder Bremen
Hoffenheim 2-1 Bayer Leverkusen
Koln v. Freiburg — 9:30 a.m. ET Sunday
Paderborn v. Wolfsburg — Noon ET Sunday

STANDINGS

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Bayern Munich 20 13 3 4 58 23 35 7-1-2 6-2-2 42
 RB Leipzig 20 12 5 3 53 25 28 6-3-1 6-2-2 41
 Borussia Dortmund 20 11 6 3 56 28 28 7-3-0 4-3-3 39
 Mönchengladbach 20 12 3 5 38 23 15 8-1-1 4-2-4 39
 Bayer Leverkusen 20 10 4 6 31 24 7 4-4-2 6-0-4 34
 FC Schalke 04 20 9 7 4 31 26 5 5-4-1 4-3-3 34
 1899 Hoffenheim 20 10 3 7 31 31 0 5-1-5 5-2-2 33
 SC Freiburg 19 8 5 6 29 26 3 4-2-3 4-3-3 29
 FC Augsburg 20 7 5 8 33 39 -6 5-2-3 2-3-5 26
 Eintracht Frankfurt 20 7 4 9 32 31 1 5-3-2 2-1-7 25
 VfL Wolfsburg 19 6 6 7 20 23 -3 3-4-3 3-2-4 24
 1. FC Union Berlin 20 7 2 11 23 32 -9 6-0-4 1-2-7 23
 Hertha BSC Berlin 20 6 5 9 24 34 -10 3-2-5 3-3-4 23
 1. FC Köln 19 6 2 11 23 38 -15 4-1-4 2-1-7 20
 FSV Mainz 05 20 6 0 14 28 47 -19 3-0-7 3-0-7 18
 Werder Bremen 20 4 5 11 25 46 -21 1-2-6 3-3-5 17
 Fortuna Düsseldorf 20 4 4 12 19 41 -22 3-2-5 1-2-7 16
 SC Paderborn 19 4 3 12 23 40 -17 2-1-7 2-2-5 15