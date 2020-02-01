Bundesliga wrap: Bayern back in first; Haaland, BVB make history

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Death, taxes, and Bayern Munich summiting the Bundesliga table.

An RB Leipzig draw opened the door atop Germany’s top tier, and Bayern took advantage to reach the top spot for the first time since Matchday 6.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

Borussia Dortmund 5-0 Union Berlin

Lucien Favre’s Dortmund is getting downright historic. BVB is the first Bundesliga team to ever score five goals in three consecutive matches, and Erling Haaland again scored a pair of goals to grab a measure of history himself.

Haaland is the first player in league history to score seven goals in his first three matches. That accompanies 100 percent shooting, as he’s only taken seven shots.

RB Leipzig 2-2 Borussia Monchengladbach

Leipzig didn’t keep its lead on the table, but also didn’t quit despite a 2-0 deficit and claimed a decent point.

Substitute Patrik Schick scored the first goal of the comeback and Christopher Nkunku hammered home an 89th minute laser to earn the result.

USMNT midfielder Tyler Adams went 69 minutes but was removed for new signing Dani Olmo as Leipzig sought more attack. Fellow American player Fabian Johnson was a stoppage time sub for Gladbach.

WHAT. A. HIT. 🚀😱 Christopher Nkunku saves @RBLeipzig_EN a point in the 89th minute with a certified GOLAZO! pic.twitter.com/TZZQPhBK1X — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) February 1, 2020

Mainz 1-3 Bayern Munich

Robert Lewandowski extended his lead in the scoring race to two over Timo Werner, as his 22nd goal of the league season led Bayern past Mainz.

Thomas Muller and Thiago Alcantara also scored, the latter assisted by Canada’s Alphonso Davies, to give Bayern a one-point advantage on Leipzig.

Augsburg 1-1 Eintracht Frankfurt

Timmy Chandler’s Bundesliga resurgence continues, as the one-time regular USMNT call-up struck late to give Eintracht Frankfurt a point at Fortuna Dusseldorf.

USMNT goalkeeper Zack Steffen isn’t out, so it’s not a case of American-on-American crime.

Timmy Chandler did it again for @eintracht_us! 🇺🇸 Matchday 18: Game-winning goal at Hoffenheim ⚽️

Matchday 20: Game-tying goal in the 92nd minute at Dusseldorf ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/LXnvrvKDfr — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) February 1, 2020

Elsewhere

Hertha Berlin 0-0 Schalke — Friday

Augsburg 2-1 Werder Bremen

Hoffenheim 2-1 Bayer Leverkusen

Koln v. Freiburg — 9:30 a.m. ET Sunday

Paderborn v. Wolfsburg — Noon ET Sunday

STANDINGS