Lampard: Top four ‘underdogs’ Chelsea happy with point at Leicester

Frank Lampard is happy to adopt the underdog role, as silly as it might sound given the club’s reputation and resources.

The Chelsea manager said he felt that way about the club’s Top Four chances before the season given the transfer ban. The club’s failure to get anyone over the line in January only adds to that.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

The Blues took a point off Leicester City in a 2-2 draw at the King Power Stadium on Saturday morning and currently holds a 7-point lead on fifth place.

They sit eight points back of the Foxes, and it’s gonna be a brawl for fourth. From the BBC:

“We were underdogs at the start of the season. Not many people gave us the top four slot and I understand why, and it’s probably the same now. We’ve come to Leicester, who everyone’s raving about, quite rightly, and we’ve got a point. We move on.”

Chelsea had more of the ball and less of the shots on the day, leading 1-0 but needing to find an equalizer as Mason Mount assisted a pair of Antonio Rudiger goals.

The goals were Rudiger’s first two this season, and fifth and sixth of his Chelsea career. He missed a host of games early in the season and Lampard is pleased to have him back.

“We did miss him,” Lampard said via Football.London. “He brings an aggression and a presence. I think that is good. He is the more experienced of our center backs. I was delighted with his two goals.”

Chelsea now faces a murderous run of fixtures with Manchester United, Spurs, and Bayern Munich between Feb. 17-25.