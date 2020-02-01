Klopp: ‘Really special’ Liverpool group overcame rough half

Liverpool’s first half against Southampton underlined why many believe the incredible Reds are destined for an unbeaten season.

The Reds had some chances but not as many as the visiting Saints, but took the match into halftime at 0-0 before exploding in a 4-0 win.

Klopp called it “strange (in) that Southampton could’ve won it” despite the four-goal difference.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

That strangeness has happened a few times this year, but Liverpool always finds a way to win. In this case, it was just a matter of putting a crack in the dam.

The ensuing flood was powerful.

Mohamed Salah was electric, Jordan Henderson a force, and Roberto Firmino the straw stirring the final-third drink.

Klopp: The attitude and mentality of these boys made it possible for us to win. There were tricky moments, and Southampton it looked like today it could probably happen. The boys put a sensational shift in, everybody went to the point. That makes this group really special. — Ian Doyle (@IanDoyleSport) February 1, 2020

Liverpool is showing what it takes to have a chance at an unbeaten season in the congested, tricky Premier League.

The Reds, of course, are one of the two most talented teams in the top flight. Getting the benefit of luck, however you describe the word, is taking them from incredible to historic.

Consider that the expected goals table would see City leading the league by two points with a match-in-hand, but Liverpool is now over-performing expected points by more than 20!

That’s no shot across the bow of the Reds, rather an illustration of what it takes to separate two of the best-orchestrated teams in the world.

By the way, even in the xG world, the Reds were only out-performed thrice in single matches and never by a full goal. (Chelsea, Man City, Wolves).