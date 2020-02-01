More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Manchester United Wolves stream
Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

Watch Live: Manchester United v. Wolves

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 1, 2020, 11:37 AM EST
Leave a comment

Manchester United and Wolves put their slim top four hopes on the line with a scrap at Old Trafford on Saturday (Watch live at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

The winner would go fifth, both sides entering the day on 34 points.

[ STREAM: Man Utd v. Wolves ]

Bruno Fernandes debuts in what looks like a 4-2-3-1 with Anthony Martial atop the United attack.

Wolves new boy Daniel Podence begins on the bench for Wolves, who see influential defender Willy Boly back in the heart of defense.

LINEUPS

Manchester United:

Wolves: