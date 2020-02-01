Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Manchester United and Wolves put their slim top four hopes on the line with a scrap at Old Trafford on Saturday (Watch live at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

The winner would go fifth, both sides entering the day on 34 points.

[ STREAM: Man Utd v. Wolves ]

Bruno Fernandes debuts in what looks like a 4-2-3-1 with Anthony Martial atop the United attack.

Wolves new boy Daniel Podence begins on the bench for Wolves, who see influential defender Willy Boly back in the heart of defense.

LINEUPS

Manchester United:

Wolves:

Follow @NicholasMendola