Norwich City’s Farke bewildered after latest hard luck day

Daniel Farke‘s Norwich City put together a fine performance away to Newcastle United, but the manager knows they needed all of the points.

Instead, it was a 0-0 draw with Teemu Pukki, Ondrej Duda, and Emiliano Buendia lively but unable to produce a goal against the Magpies.

“We’re totally disappointed because we totally dominated,” Farke said, via the BBC. “The level of the chances should be enough to win, especially an away game. It’s not a bad result, but we are more disappointed than happy.”

The last-place Canaries have taken four of their 18 points from the Magpies but really needed that to be six; There will not be too many better fixtures on the schedule the rest of the way.

Farke is having trouble being critical of his team, whose last four matches include a defeat of Bournemouth, a hard-luck loss to Spurs, an FA Cup win over Burnley, and a pretty good show in Saturday’s nil-nil.

“I always respect the players. They put themselves in tough positions. We were dangerous. They did everything we asked for. We want them to be more brutal with their finishing, but these things happen sometimes. I’m happy with the performance, not the result.

“A nearly perfect performance deserves three points. We’re not playing to avoid losing, we’re playing to win. It has been four top-class performances in a row.”