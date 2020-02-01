Second-half surge rockets Liverpool past Southampton

Liverpool continued its unbeaten march toward Premier League glory with a 4-0 beating of Southampton on Saturday at Anfield.

The Reds open their table lead to 22 points thanks to banner days from Jordan Henderson and Mohamed Salah.

Salah scored twice, Henderson collected a goal and an assist, and Roberto Firmino registered two assists. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain scored Liverpool’s other marker as Liverpool improved to 23 wins and one draw in league play.

Saints see their upward swing halted and finish the day 11th.

Three things we learned

1. Thirteen to go: Going unbeaten is a near-impossible task, but Liverpool is doing its level best. While the Reds again tempted fate in the first half, there was no doubt about their second half. Salah and Henderson were everywhere, and they might’ve scored seven on another day. The coronation is coming, but will the crown be spotless?

2. Henderson continues career year: There’s always been something on-field missing from Jordan Henderson, but Jurgen Klopp has taken him from capable starter to star this year. Henderson had a goal and an assist to pitch in offensively while following his (probable) orders to play a little hatchet man in the midfield. It must be a miserable afternoon dealing with “Hendo.”

3. Saints waste chances to play spoiler: Southampton’s first half was deserving of at least one goal, and the halftime whistle totally recharged the hosts. If you want to take points off this Liverpool, you have to take advantage of the rare down periods from the soon-to-be champs. Southampton did no such thing.

Man of the Match: Salah.

Oxlade-Chamberlain and Salah both handled the ball unwhistled en route to the latter’s tempting of the goal in the 20th minute.

Saints had moments, Moussa Djenepo forcing Alisson Becker into a 27th minute parry.

McCarthy made terrific saves on Virgil Van Dijk and Firmino before a penalty shout was denied the Reds.

Danny Ings carried into the box only to see a shot blocked by Joe Gomez in the 40th, with Shane Long‘s rip saved by Alisson in the 41st.

Oxlade-Chamberlain put the Reds in front two minutes into the second half and moments after a penalty shout was denied Saints. An low drive through traffic cut inside the near post made it 1-0.

Henderson made it 2-0 when he was unmarked in the box for a Firmino cutback. The ex-Sunderland man left no doubt.

Salah took advantage of a Saints error to make it 3-0, dribbling to McCarthy’s doorstep to dink into the goal. He’d make it 4-0 on the edge of stoppage time.