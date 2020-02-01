The bad news: Manchester United massively underwhelmed in slumping to a 0-0 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford of Saturday.

The good news: Bruno Fernandes made his debut and was the liveliest figure on the field for the Red Devils, prompting manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to single him out for praise and call the $61-million (with a chance to turn into $88 million) Portuguese midfielder “a top player” and “a top addition.”

It’s not every transfer that an incoming player goes straight into the starting lineup for his debut, let alone two days after completing his transfer, but Fernandes was called upon due to a combination of injuries and a debilitating lack of creativity. Back to the bad news, he wasn’t exactly a quick fix that Man United needed — quotes from the BBC:

“We passed, passed and passed. In the first half we didn’t have enough movement, second half was much better. “Bruno Fernandes will become a top footballer. Give him time and he will become a very good addition for us. We dropped him deeper to get him on the ball and I thought him and Fred did very well. “His demeanor, smile, everything about him is a boost for everyone. He is a genuine lad, a top professional and he is a winner. Today we saw glimpses of his character and we will see more and more.” … “Bruno is a top player. It’s the first game. First half everyone was getting the ball into feet and Bruno is one of those who, when he gets into feet, he wants players moving in front of him and we didn’t. “He’ll be a top addition.”

It was the most untimely of draws for United, who could have moved to within four points of fourth-place Chelsea with a win. Instead, they remain sixth, also a point behind newly promoted Sheffield United, and hardly look like an ascending side with 13 league games left to play.

