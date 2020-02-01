Watch Live: Leicester v. Chelsea

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Leicester City host Chelsea at the King Power Stadium on Saturday (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) in a massive game in the top four battle.

WATCH LIVE ONLINE

Going into this game Brendan Rodgers’ Foxes are having a wobble after losing three of their last five games as they were knocked out of the League Cup at the semifinal stage on Tuesday in agonizing fashion late on against struggling Aston Villa.

As for Chelsea, they sit eight points behind Leicester and Frank Lampard knows a statement win would boost their chances of finishing in the top four this season.

In team news Leicester start with Jamie Vardy as he makes a full return from injury, while Choudury starts in midfield with Ndidi out.

Chelsea start Tammy Abraham up top as he’s recovered from an ankle knock and Lampard has dropped goalkeeper Kepa and brought in Willy Caballero.

LINEUPS

✅ Willy Caballero

❌ Kepa Arrizabalaga Frank Lampard has shuffled his pack v Leicesterhttps://t.co/6R5ffpvnb6 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 1, 2020

