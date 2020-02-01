Six Premier League games take center stage on Saturday at 10 a.m. ET as Liverpool v. Southampton takes center stage with five very tight encounters elsewhere.

Newcastle host Norwich, Brighton head to West Ham, Crystal Palace host Sheffield United, Aston Villa travel to Bournemouth in a massive battle at the bottom, while Watford host Everton.

You can access additional games by purchasing the new "Premier League Pass" via NBC Sports Gold which also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today and NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.

For those of you familiar with the Premier League Breakaway Show during busy days (Boxing Day, New Year’s Day, Championship Sunday etc.) in the PL, this will follow that model of being similar to the NFL RedZone with action shown from all of the games in the 10 a.m. ET window. More info is available here.

The schedule for the six games at 10 a.m. ET is below and you can stream each game live by clicking on the links.

10 a.m. ET: Liverpool v. Southampton – NBCSN [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: Bournemouth v. Aston Villa – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: Crystal Palace v. Sheffield United – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: Newcastle United v. Norwich City – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: Watford v. Everton – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: West Ham v. Brighton – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

