West Ham United and Brighton drew 3-3 in a six-goal thriller at the London Stadium as David Moyes was dealt another big blow.

Issa Diop and Robert Snodgrass put the Hammers 2-0 up but then Brighton were let back in twice via an Angelo Ogbonna own goal and a gift to Pascal Gross as Snodgrass had briefly made it 3-1. Glenn Murray then made it 3-3 with 10 minutes to go in a dramatic end-to-end encounter.

With the draw West Ham have 24 points, while Brighton have 26 points.

3 things we learned

1. West Ham’s woeful defending: Ogbonna, Diop and Fabianski were all guilty of making huge mistakes and this is why West Ham are in a relegation battle. The Hammers were their own worst enemies and it is baffling that David Moyes didn’t bring in any new defenders in the transfer window. What a mess as they are in the relegation zone.

2. Seagulls still struggling: Graham Potter‘s side showed incredible grit to fight back from 3-1 down but they were handed gifts by the Hammers. Brighton are two points above the drop zone and haven’t won any of their last six games in all competitions.

3. Bowen’s arrival fails to lift the Hammers’ mood: Jarrod Bowen didn’t play and his big-money arrival on deadline day didn’t lift the gloom around West Ham. Scoring goals has never been the problem and it seems like the Hammers owners have panicked.

Man of the Match: Robert Snodgrass: Two good goals either side of half time swung the game in West Ham’s favor and he had the assist on Diop’s goal.

The Hammers started well but Brighton were dangerous as Neal Maupay went close for the visitors.

But Diop made it 1-0 as he slid home to finish a fine cross from Snodgrass.

Right on half time Snodgrass made it 2-0 as his volley deflected past Mat Ryan to double the Hammers’ lead at London Stadium.

After the break Brighton were handed a lifeline as Lukasz Fabianski as he flapped at a cross as Ogbonna scored an own goal.

Snodgrass grabbed his second and West Ham’s third just before the hour mark to ease West Ham’s nerves.

Brighton were handled another lifeline as Diop and Ogobonna got in a real mess as Gross nipped in to finish and make it 3-2.

There was drama late on as Murray made it 3-3 at the back post but VAR was used and the goal was good as the ball hit Murray’s side.

Fabianski then made a string of saves late on to deny Solly March and help West Ham hold on for a point.

