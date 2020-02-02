Americans Abroad: Holmes picks up assist in big Derby County win

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

With a number of Americans abroad picking up injuries or struggling for form, one American in England is stepping up his game to take the mantle of top American abroad.

Duane Holmes battled through two midfielders before feeding Chris Martin for a goal as Derby County routed Stoke City, 4-0. It’s Holmes second-straight game with an assist and he’s suddenly having a bigger impact on the game since the arrival of Wayne Rooney, his new attacking midfield partner.

Here is a list of several other USMNT affiliates making a name for themselves (or not) abroad this weekend.

Premier League/Championship

DeAndre Yedlin, Newcastle — Yedlin started but picked up a yellow card and only played 54 minutes in a disappointing performance for the fullback. Newcastle finished in a scoreless draw on Saturday with Norwich City.

Duane Holmes, Derby County — Holmes started, went the full 90 minutes, and picked up an assist in Derby County’s 4-0 win over Stoke City.

Matt Miazga, Reading (loan from Chelsea) — The 24-year-old captain was out of the gameday squad for Reading’s 1-1 draw with Cardiff due to an ankle injury. He has a grade II ankle ligament strain, and is expected to be out 4-6 weeks from late January.

Eric Lichaj, Hull City — The Tigers’ defender started and played 90 minutes in Hull’s 5-1 loss to Brentford.

Geoff Cameron, QPR — The 34-year-old defender did not make the gameday roster for QPR’s 1-0 defeat to Bristol City.

Tim Ream, Fulham — Ream did not feature in Fulham’s gameday roster for its 3-2 win over Huddersfield Town

Cameron Carter-Vickers, Luton Town — The Tottenham loanee played his first match for last-place Luton Town, coming off the bench for the final 17 minutes in a 2-0 defeat to first place West Bromwich Albion

Ligue 1

Timothy Weah, Lille — Weah didn’t feature on the field or on Lille’s bench this weekend.

Theoson Jordan-Siebatcheu, Rennes — Jordon-Siebatcheu watched Rennes beat Nantes, 3-2 from the bench.

Eredivisie

Haji Wright, VVV-Venlo — Wright started and played the full 90 minutes in Venlo’s 1-1 draw with Utrecht.

Sergino Dest, Ajax — Dest started and played 90 minutes in Ajax’s 1-0 win over rivals PSV Eindhoven. Dest was taken out in the box and arguably should have drawn a penalty kick.

Desevio Payne, FC Emmen — The U-23 MNT fullback didn’t dress for FC Emmen on Saturday in it’s 3-0 defeat to Feyenoord.

Bundesliga

Timmy Chandler, Eintracht Frankfurt — The veteran fullback played the full 90 and scored a diving header in the 93rd minute to save a point for Frankfurt against Fortuna Dusseldorf.

Tyler Adams, RB Leipzig — Adams started and played 69 minutes for Leipzig in a 2-2 draw with Borussia Monchengladbach as he works his way back from injury.

Weston McKennie, Schalke — McKennie continued his comeback from injury with a second-straight substitute appearance, this time coming on in the 90th minute of Schalke’s 0-0 draw with Jurgen Klinsmann’s Hertha Berlin.

Zack Steffen, Fortuna Dusseldorf — Steffen is inactive with an injury.

Alfredo Morales, Fortuna Dusseldorf — Morales started and played 90 minutes in Fortuna’s 1-1 draw with Eintracht Frankfurt.

Josh Sargent, Werder Bremen — The 19-year-old played just three minutes off the bench in Bremen’s 2-1 defeat to Augsburg.

John Brooks, Wolfsburg — John Brooks didn’t come off the bench in Wolfsburg’s 2-2 draw with Paderborn. It was his second-straight game on the bench.

Fabian Johnson, Borussia Mönchengladbach — Johnson was back on the bench for Monchengladbach, making a last-moment appearance

Giovanni Reyna, Borussia Dortmund — Reyna came off the bench for his third Bundesliga appearance in the 77th minute, replacing instant icon Erling Haland.

Honorable Mentions

Tyler Boyd, Besiktas — Boyd came off the bench in the 74th minute of Besiktas’ 2-1 win over Rizespor.