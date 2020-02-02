Arteta, Mustafi flustered by another incomplete 90 from Arsenal

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Mikel Arteta is trying to be patient with Arsenal as the Spanish manager looks to rebuild the fractured side.

It’s not easy, and Arteta’s men look better but still have hardly put together an entire game.

That includes a 0-0 draw at Burnley which really should’ve been three points.

Is it going to take much longer to coax a full 90 out of this bunch?

“I hope it doesn’t,” he said, via Football.London. “But we need more consistency with the ball. We were so sloppy and we have to improve.”

Arteta also praised Shkrodan Mustafi for his performance in the clean sheet.

The center back is signing from the same hymnal as his boss.

“We need to work more to put our game on the pitch for 90 minutes rather than spells of a game,” Mustafi said. “You cannot defend when they play long balls all the time. We tried to put pressure on so they couldn’t do it easily. It was important to win the second balls and in parts we did it very well.”

Arsenal is off until a Feb. 16 visit from Newcastle United, giving Arteta two more weeks to find the recipe for success.