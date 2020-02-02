Bergwijn keeps Tottenham’s Champions League hopes alive

In one fell swoop, Steven Bergwijn showed why he could be the key to keeping Tottenham’s hopes alive in the UEFA Champions League, both this season and next.

After joining Tottenham from PSV Eindhoven in a $33 million transfer earlier this week, Bergwijn dazzled and delighted in his debut at the renovated White Hart Lane, scoring a goal on the half-volley as Spurs took out Man City, 2-0. With the win, Tottenham now sits just four points behind Chelsea and fourth place in the Premier League.

More important than the win however was that the 22-year-old’s performance on Sunday showed exactly the kind of skills, ability, and work rate he brings to Tottenham. With Harry Kane out long term and Tottenham still searching for reliable attacking options who can score, you can do much worse than sign Bergwijn, who has lit up the Netherlands’ Eredivisie and Europe for the past three and a half seasons.

Bergwijn scored 14 goals in the Eredivisie last season, and after playing for the Netherlands National Team and in the Champions League for PSV, he’s battle tested against the best teams and players in Europe. With crunch Premier League matches coming in the weeks ahead, Tottenham will have to rely on Bergwijn to create goal-scoring chances and even score a few from his wide position to make up the four-point distance between them and the final Champions League place. In addition, he’ll be eligible to play for Spurs in the Champions League this season, including matches against Bundesliga front-runners RB Leipzig.

Spurs will also have to hope that Bergwijn doesn’t need much time to fully adjust to the pace and physicality of the Premier League. Based on Sunday’s performance, it looks like he’s ready to go.