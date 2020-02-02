Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Arsenal split points for the 13th time this year in a disappointing 0-0 draw with Burnley at Turf Moor on Sunday.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

The Gunners move 10th as one of four teams with 31 points. Burnley is also one of those teams, 11th on goal differential.

Three things we learned

1. The Arsenal rebuild project is truly difficult: Perhaps, like with the end of the Sir Alex Ferguson era at Manchester United, the exit of Arsene Wenger has left super long-lasting reverberations throughout the Emirates Stadium. Mikel Arteta has a good mind and the Arsenal spirit. He’s solidified the Arsenal defense, and there’s talent in the squad. Not being able to break down Burnley for a league-best 13th draw.

2. McNeil shines again: Burnley’s 20-year-old wide midfielder was again tough and influential, and it seems only a matter of time before he either gets a chance with the England national team or has to angle to a move for a bigger club in order to do so. Let’s hope it’s the latter.

3. On the bright side for Mikel Arteta, he probably shouldn’t have gotten a point: After the first 15 minutes, almost all of the match’s bright chances were produced by Burnley. That includes Jay Rodriguez’s lash off the bottom of the bar.

Burnley were *that* close to taking the lead over Arsenal 😬 pic.twitter.com/BP3Li9uNcT — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) February 2, 2020

Man of the Match: McNeil.

Arsenal might’ve been up 1-0 in the second minute, when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang‘s cross was thumped wide of the near post by the head of a point-blank Alexandre Lacazette.

Jay Rodriguez took a Chris Wood lay-off and forced a remarkable palm save from Bernd Leno.

The match played into Burnley’s playbook, as Arsenal’s choices with the ball were poor and the Clarets scrapped forward when given the opportunity.

[ MORE: Premier League stats ]



They got their best chances this way, a dangerous free kick whipped in but nodded wide in the 58th.

Lucas Torreira tore into a shot from distance, caught by Nick Pope, and the Gunners next effort was nowhere near the frame.

Rodriguez thumped a shot off the bottom of the bar from class range