If you went back to August and told Burnley they’d have the same amount of points as Arsenal in Week 25 of the Premier League season, the Clarets would probably smile at the thought of another bid to qualify for Europe.

It’s been a tough season for both teams, who meet Sunday morning at Turf Moor (Watch live at 9 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Arsenal has 30 points and sits 12th, six points off fifth-place Sheffield United. Burnley is also on 30 points, six points clear of the drop zone.

Nicolas Pepe goes back to the bench, as Gabriel Martinelli starts in attack with Mesut Ozil, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and Alexandre Lacazette.

Jay Rodriguez and Chris Wood lead the Burnley line, with star goalkeeper Nick Pope on the back end to deal with the Arsenal threat.

LINEUPS

Burnley

Arsenal