Steven Bergwijn, take a bow.

Dominated Tottenham Hotspur saw their fortunes take a major turn after a second-half red card, as debutant Steven Bergwijn scored a thrilling goal en route to a 2-0 defeat of Man City on Sunday.

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho was very happy with his team, who climbed fifth in the table and is back within shouting distance of the top four.

And he loved his new playmaker’s goal.

“It’s the best way to come to a club,” Mourinho said. “We were not putting any kind of pressure on him but we signed him early in the week and he had the whole week to train, to speak, to learn the way we wanted him to play. Very intelligent kid, very open, very humble and of course it’s at home against the champions, scoring a winning goal. And on top of that, not a normal goal, a really classy goal. Couldn’t be happier for him.”

Mourinho said the win is “big” for the club, citing draws for Manchester United, Wolves, and Chelsea as clubs look to seize the final Champions League place.

“Big, especially with a few draws of people in the same area of the table where we are, it was very important to get points,” Mourinho said, via the BBC. “We’re in fifth, still with an eye on fourth.”

The intensity of the match was ever-present, and it wasn’t a surprise when Mourinho and his staff were livid following a tackle of Dele Alli by Raheem Sterling which could’ve easily been a red card.

Mike Dean didn’t think so, and the decision went to VAR overseer Kevin Friend.

“Only Mr. Kevin Friend can explain why it was not a red card. He’s in front of the screen and has a chance to watch and watch and watch again, which he did on the penalty. Of course that decision would change the game, probably would not be such an enjoyable game because one team would play more for an hour. I think it’s a clear red card.”

VAR wasn’t Spurs’ friend on the day, and Mourinho told Sky Sports it was “God’s will” that Lloris stopped Ilkay Gundogan‘s penalty following a controversial call against Serge Aurier.

Tottenham hosts Southampton on Wednesday in an FA Cup replay and then is off until a Feb. 16 visit to Aston Villa.

Then comes a run of three huge matches, as Spurs will host Leipzig in the first leg of the Champions League Round of 16 before league bouts with fourth-place Chelsea and eighth-place Wolves.