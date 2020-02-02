La Liga: Fati sets new scoring record for Barcelona

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Barcelona teenage sensation Ansu Fati set a new record on Sunday as Barcelona returned to winning ways in La Liga.

The 17-year-old winger scored two goals in two minutes as Barcelona defeated Levante, 2-1, at the Camp Nou stadium. With his brace, Fati became the youngest player to score two goals in a league match in the last two decades.

1 – @FCBarcelona_es' Ansu Fati (17 years and 94 days) has become the youngest player to score a brace in @LaLigaEN in the 21st century, breaking the record previously held by Juanmi Jiménez against Real Zaragoza in September 2010 (17y 115d). Spectacular. pic.twitter.com/mBtK6ygr9C — OptaJose (@OptaJose) February 2, 2020

Fati’s first goal came off a quick build-up by Barcelona, where it broke the Levante defensive lines with ease. Lionel Messi, attracting all the attention of the defense, then played Fati into space with a cross-field through ball that put Fati in on goal. Fati scored with a powerful finish past Levante goalkeeper Aitor Fernandez.

One minute later, it was Messi again playing creator. After running at the Levante defense, he picked out Fati on the left, who finished through Fernandez’s legs.

Messi and Ansu Fati get into the spirit of Groundhog Day by combining again for Barcelona's second goal! 2-0. #BarçaLevante LIVE NOW ⬇️

💻📱CONNECT https://t.co/LRYa03w6yI pic.twitter.com/irqew8Z1tZ — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) February 2, 2020

Levante finally got on the board late through Rochina, but it wasn’t enough for the visitors to secure a crucial point in the relegation battle.

With the win, Barcelona moves three-points behind Real Madrid into second place in La Liga.

Elsewhere in La Liga on Sunday, Getafe moved into third place in the league with a 2-0 win on the road. Damian Suarez scored the opener before Jaime Mata scored five minutes into the second half. In addition, Leganes stunned Real Sociedad, one of the bright lights of the first half of the season, with a 2-1 win at home. Oscar Rodriguez curled home a beautiful free kick into the top corner in the fourth minute of second half stoppage time to earn his side a famous victory.

With a stunning free kick from Óscar Rodriguez in the final seconds of the match, Leganés took down Real Sociedad ⚡️ 🎥 Watch the goal ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/ihiF4TsLxR — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) February 2, 2020

Here’s a look at how the rest of Sunday’s La Liga action played out:

Eibar 1-1 Real Betis

Sevilla 1-1 Deportivo Alaves

Villarreal 3-1 Osasuna