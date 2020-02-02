Locadia arrives in Cincinnati ahead of MLS move

It appears that Jurgen Locadia‘s reported move to FC Cincinnati is on the verge of becoming a reality.

Once Brighton and Hove Albion’s record signing in 2018, the Dutchman is now two years later on the move again, but this time to MLS. It’s a massive coup for FC Cincinnati, now heading into its second year in the league, and gives the team another attacking threat after finishing at the bottom of the Eastern Conference in year one.

Locadia was photographed arriving at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport on Sunday afternoon, with a physical and contract signing expected to come on Monday.

At just 26-years-old, the former Netherlands youth international is coming to Cincinnati in the prime of his career. It’s no doubt a disappointment for him on a personal level that the move to the Premier League didn’t work out. In 43 appearances, he had just four goals and two assists, but the star seemed so bright around the festive period in 2018, when he scored in back to back games against Arsenal and Everton. Brighton spent a reported club-record $18 million on him in January 2018.

However, new Brighton coach Graham Potter decided not to keep Locadia going forward, and he left the club to go on loan to Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga. Now though, it appears to be time for another change, and a chance for a fresh start on a new continent for Locadia.

Reports out of Cincinnati state that Locadia’s fee to MLS is undisclosed, but you’d expect that it will cost in the millions to let Locadia out of his contract with the club.