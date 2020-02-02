Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola didn’t speak to the press for a long time after his side’s 2-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

It was an exceptional time to wait for a managerial response, and it would be easy to imagine the Catalan mastermind tearing into his team in the interim.

Rodri lifted the lid on the manager’s mindset in a post-match interview around an hour after the match concluded on the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium pitch.

“He’s frustrated because we work a lot and prepare incredibly for the matches. We put on the pitch what we train. We do it, we don’t concede anything. We have 18 I think shots on target.

We miss one penalty, one cross bar, one post and I don’t know if football is being fair with us now. We prepare, we create, we go, we go, and it seems nothing is going well but we have to keep going.

“We qualified for the final of one tournament, okay, the Premier League now is out, but we have more tournaments and competitions, so we have to keep fighting.”

Frustrated or not, when Guardiola finally did speak to the cameras he was mostly dismissive of the loss aside from some criticism for Oleksandr Zinchenko‘s second yellow card that turned the game on its ear.

City out-attempted Spurs 18-3 but both of those attempts wound up in the champions’ goal within 10 minutes of the red card.

Here’s Pep, via the BBC:

“With this performance, how should I be critical of my players? I was talking with my staff and my wife and some players. With this performance it would be an incredible mistake to say how bad they are. It is not true. Football is for creating chances and conceding few. A few times this season it has happened. “The sending off was a key point. We finish with 10 or 11, it’s completely different in terms of quality. …. We said at half-time be careful, yellow cards are a fast and quick action and sometimes to make a decision in that moment is not easy.”

The two-time defending Premier League champions sit 22 points off leaders Liverpool. They’ll host West Ham on Feb. 9 before a two-week break and a March 22 scrap with third-place Leicester City.

