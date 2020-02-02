Mexicans Abroad: Tecatito scores Golazo for Porto

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Jesus Manuel “Tecatito” Corona showed off his incredible technique, first touch, and shooting skill in Porto’s 4-0 win over Vitoria Setubal.

On Saturday, Tecatito chested down a clearance off a free kick before striking with his left foot a shot into the far corner to put Porto up on the night. It was another strong performance as Corona looks to build momentum ahead of the March El Tri friendly matches in the U.S., or CONCACAF Nations League matches this summer.

Here is a list of several other Mexico national team affiliates making a name for themselves (or not) outside of Mexico this weekend.

Premier League

Raul Jimenez, Wolverhampton Wanderers — Jimenez started and played nearly the entire game as Wolves and Manchester United played to a scoreless draw. He was substituted in second half stoppage time.

La Liga

Hector Herrera, Atletico Madrid — Herrera did not make the game day squad in Atletico Madrid’s loss to Real Madrid.

Andres Guardado, Real Betis — Guardado did not make the game day squad on Saturday. Last week, Betis announced that he had suffered a grade I muscle injury, leaving him out at least a few weeks.

Diego Lainez, Real Betis — The 19-year-old made the game-day squad but didn’t play in Betis’ 1-1 draw with Eibar.

Nestor Araujo, Celta Vigo — Araujo started and played 73 minutes in Celta’s 1-0 defeat to Valencia.

Serie A

Hirving “Chucky” Lozano, Napoli — Napoli doesn’t feature until Monday against Sampdoria.

Primeira Liga

Jesus “Tecatito” Corona, FC Porto — Tecatito scored the opener with a beauty and played 59 minutes as Porto routed Vitoria Setubal, 4-0. Watch Tecatito’s delightful finish below.

Eredivisie

Erick Gutierrez, PSV Eindhoven — Gutierrez returned to being out of the side as he didn’t make the bench for PSV’s 1-0 defeat to Ajax.

Edson Alvarez, Ajax — Alvarez dressed but remained on the bench for Ajax on Sunday in a 1-0 win over PSV.

Major League Soccer

Carlos Vela, LAFC – Vela kickstarted LAFC’s 2020 preseason in spectacular fashion. Take a look for yourself:

Jupiler Pro League

Omar Govea, Zulte Waregem — Govea and Zulte were inactive this weekend.