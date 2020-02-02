Serie A: Inter, Lazio win to keep pressure on Juventus (video)

For the first time in years, there’s a real title race for the Scudetto taking place in Italy.

While Juventus held onto its lead in Serie A with a 3-0 win over Fiorentina, including a brace from Cristiano Ronaldo, Inter Milan and Lazio won to keep up the pressure on the Bianconeri.

[ MORE: Serie A scores, schedule ]

Inter Milan 2-0 Udinese

Inter Milan fans celebrated Sunday as Antonio Conte‘s side picked up its 15th win of the season. It continued Inter’s impressive away record this season, as Inter picked up its 29th point out of 33 available on the road this year.

29 – Points in 11 away games for Inter: in the first 11 away games the Nerazzurri have equaled their record of 2006/07. Winning. #UdineseInter — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) February 2, 2020

After a scoreless first half, it was somewhat of a broken play where a tipped pass fell to Lukaku on the right side of the box. Lukaku took a touch to control and cleverly side-footed a strike into the far corner, using a screen to get it past Udinese goalkeeper Juan Musso.

Lukaku nearly scored his second goal in the 69th minute, just five minutes after his opener, when a cross fell right to his feet in the box. However, Musso robbed him from up close.

A minute later though, a Musso error would allow Lukaku a chance to score his second. Musso took out Alexis Sanchez on a breakaway in the box, leading to a penalty kick, which Lukaku dispatched with ease.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

Lazio 5-1 SPAL

Lazio striker Ciro Immobile improved his league-leading mark atop the scoring charts with a brace as Lazio routed SPAL. Immobile’s pair of goals takes him to 25 on the season. Forward Felipe Caicedo also scored a brace in the win.

Immobile opened the scoring for Lazio from point-blank range as a corner kick was headed towards the far post in the six-yard box, with Immobile powering a shot into the back of the net. After Caicedo finished a chance from Manuel Lazzarri, Immobile put Lazio up 3-0 from an impossible angle after deking out SPAL goalkeeper Etrit Berisha.

Immobile then fed Caicedo for his second goal, and Bobby Adekanye gave Lazio it’s five-goal scoreline in the second half.

[MORE: Ronaldo scores in ninth-straight game]

Elsewhere in Serie A on Sunday:

Atalanta 2-2 Genoa

Milan 1-1 Hellas Verona

Lecce 4-0 Torino