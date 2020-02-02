Watch Live: Tottenham Hotspur v. Manchester City

Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho again match wits when Manchester City visits Spurs at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday (Watch live at 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).
Spurs can go fifth with a win, while City can open up a five-point gap on third-place Leicester City.
Steven Bergwijn starts for Spurs after his big move from PSV Eindhoven, with Lucas Moura leading the line.
City pairs Nicolas Otamendi and Fernandinho at center back. Amongst the subs are David Silva, Bernardo Silva, and Gabriel Jesus.
LINEUPS
Tottenham Hotspur
#THFC: Lloris (C), Aurier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Tanganga, Winks, Lo Celso, Dele, Bergwijn, Son, Lucas.
Manchester City
XI | Ederson, Walker, Otamendi, Fernandinho (C), Zinchenko, Rodrigo, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Mahrez, Sterling, Aguero.
SUBS | Bravo, G Jesus, Bernardo, D Silva, Cancelo, Foden, Garcia.
