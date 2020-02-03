More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images

American winger called up to first team training with Barcelona

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 3, 2020, 6:20 PM EST
Leave a comment

An amazing period for Americans abroad is getting even better.

New Barcelona boss Quique Setien has called four La Masia players into first team training, including 18-year-old Florida-born winger Konrad de la Fuente.

De La Fuente has scored once in three appearances for Barcelona B, the goal coming Feb. 2.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

He has four goals and two assists in 14 career UEFA Youth League matches this season, including three goals in five matches this season.

He’s been on the score sheet against Inter Milan, Chelsea, Slavia Prague, and PSV Eindhoven.

De La Fuente’s parents are Haitian and he holds a Spanish passport, but he’s played 19 times for the U.S. youth set-up between the U-16 and U-20 age levels.

These are exciting times!

Report: Bobby Wood open to MLS, turns down FC Cincinnati

Bobby Wood
Photo by Christian Charisius/picture alliance via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 3, 2020, 5:43 PM EST
Leave a comment

“Wood-Bye?” Great headline, Bild.

A report from the German outlet says Bobby Wood has turned down the chance to join FC Cincinnati, but is interested in finding a home in Major League Soccer.

The 45-times capped USMNT striker was offered $1 million by the second-year MLS club, but didn’t want to risk what would be a $3 million pay cut if Hamburg is promoted next season.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

Only 21 players made $2 million or more in guaranteed compensation last season.

Hamburg sits second in 2.Bundesliga, and the first two teams are promoted at the end of the season. The third-place team plays the third-bottom team in the Bundesliga for a spot, and Hamburg has a six-point edge on fourth.

It’s very reasonable to think Wood’s side will be promoted, and that he’d make $4 million even sitting out all of the matches. It’s a huge challenge when MLS is going for players still in prime-aged years. Only 21 players made $2 million or more in guaranteed compensation last season. Money’s still in Europe.

But he’d also theoretically want to stay in the frame for the USMNT. Gregg Berhalter has made it clear he doesn’t care if you’re on a good club but not playing, and has also shown an affinity for MLS strikers.

Wood is 27 years old and has only managed 152 minutes for Hamburg this season, but his resume is much brighter. The Hawaii-born forward has 13 USMNT goals, 10 Bundesliga goals, and 23 in Germany’s second tier.

Neymar out of French squad for injury, not birthday party

Neymar injury
Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 3, 2020, 4:29 PM EST
Leave a comment

Thomas Tuchel was unimpressed by the timing of Neymar’s annual big birthday blowout, but that’s not why the Brazilian will not play at Nantes on Tuesday.

Paris Saint-Germain’s manager says Neymar suffered a rib cartilage injury and will not be fit to participate in the Ligue 1 match. PSG leads the league field by 12 points through 22 matches.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

So Tuchel is not risking the ire of one of his biggest stars, though many would jump to that conclusion after disapproving comments regarding Neymar holding a birthday party between matches.

“I always protect my players, and I really love my team,” he said. “With this party, I accept that it is a bit difficult to protect the players, but the context is not simply black or white. It is a shame because we are giving people the chance to speak badly of us. We need to adapt to the situation, but I am not going to leave a player on the bench or at home because they went out and celebrated.”

The club cannot avoid controversy in recent weeks. Even in this weekend’s blowout 5-0 win, the headlines were Kylian Mbappe’s confrontation with Tuchel after being subbed out of the win.

Neymar was injured in the defeat of Montpellier, and Tuchel insists there are no problems between him and either star striker.

Reports that PSG wants to lock Neymar down to a new deal add intrigue to the coming fallout. The Brazilian has been flirting with Barcelona and Real Madrid since summer (and possibly earlier).

The PSG job sometimes feel like a poisoned chalice, with the players having incredible power at the Parc des Princes and expectations always sky high.

PSG meets Lyon at the weekend before playing the French Cup quarterfinals on Feb. 12 and starting its UCL Round of 16 tie with Borussia Dortmund six days later.

PL Club Power Rankings: Week 25

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 3, 2020, 3:51 PM EST
Leave a comment

As Liverpool chases a season-long zero in the loss column, other normal challengers are measuring themselves in new ways.

For Tottenham Hotspur, it’s about how the pieces fit into Jose Mourinho’s system.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ].

Sunday’s 2-0 defeat of Man City was wonderful for the club on the table, of course, but it was even more intriguing because Steven Bergwijn and Japhet Tanganga offered promise of the new and long-term.

Christian Eriksen is gone. Danny Rose is probably out, too. Others will leave Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as well, but Mourinho has reinspired Dele Alli, found the fit for Giovani Lo Celso, and introduce at least two new pieces.

Now, what’s next? And how high do they rise on our rankings after toppling Man City?

Green: New season-high ranking
Red: New season-low

[ MORE: PL Club Power Rankings archive ]

20. Norwich City — After failing to bring their finishing boots to St. James’ Park, the Canaries are going to find it hard to find 15 points from their remaining fixtures, let alone 22 to get to the fabled 40-mark. Liverpool, Wolves, Leicester City, and Sheffield United are next. Woof.
Last week: 20
Season high: 10
Season low: 20
Last match: Drew 0-0 at Newcastle United
Up next: 12:30 p.m. ET Feb. 15 v. Liverpool

19. West Ham United — All David Moyes does is win, which is why West Ham has claimed five points from six league matches under his leadership. The first one was the only win, home to woeful Bournemouth.
Last week: 19
Season high: 5
Season low: 20
Last match: Drew 3-3 v. Brighton and Hove Albion
Up next: 11:30 a.m. ET Sunday v. West Ham United

18. Brighton and Hove Albion — There’s a lot to like about the Seagulls, who have to find a way to stay up and give Graham Potter another transfer window to implement his system. Three big matches ahead, as Brighton will then face six brutal fixtures in seven.
Last week: 12
Season high: 6
Season low: 18
Last match: Drew 3-3 at West Ham
Up next: 12:30 p.m. ET Saturday v. Watford

17. Aston Villa — Good battle and a fine first PL goal for Mbwana Samatta, but 2-1 to 10-man Bournemouth is a hard place to find yourself.
Last week: 14
Season high: 6
Season low: 19
Last match: Lost 2-1 at Bournemouth
Up next: 9 a.m. ET Feb. 16 v. Spurs

16. Watford — Probably deserve to be above Bournemouth, but equally deserving of slippage for the manner of its loss to Everton.
Last week: 15
Season high: 13
Season low: 20
Last match: Lost 3-2 v. Everton
Up next: 12:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Brighton

15. Bournemouth — Back-to-back wins are a fine tonic after a wretched loss at Norwich City.
Last week: 18
Season high: 6
Season low: 18
Last match: Won 2-1 v. Aston Villa
Up next: 9 a.m. ET Sunday at Sheffield United

14. Crystal Palace — Four of the next six are away from Selhurst Park, but Roy Hodgson‘s men will still like the look of the schedule more their most recent handful of matches.
Last week: 13
Season high: 5
Season low: 18
Last match: Lost 1-0 v. Sheffield United
Up next: 7:30 a.m. ET Saturday at Everton

13. Newcastle United — It would be nice if we could have as much confidence in Newcastle playing from positions of power as we have in them in a low block against Champions League contenders. For example: We feel it’s as likely they take a point from Arsenal in two weeks as they are to comfortably beat Oxford United in Tuesday’s FA Cup replay.
Last week: 12
Season high: 11
Season low: 20
Last match: Drew 0-0 v. Norwich City
Up next: 11:30 a.m. ET Feb. 16 at Arsenal

12. Burnley — Just doing what they do, manufacturing points out of nearly nothing (To be fair, Sean Dyche‘s crew was deserving of three versus Arsenal but became the latest to be foiled by Bernd Leno).
Last week: 16
Season high: 5
Season low: 17
Last match: Drew 0-0 v. Arsenal
Up next: 7:30 a.m. ET Feb. 15 at Southampton

11. Manchester United — Bruno Fernandes showed promise, but United’s depth is inexcusable with Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford missing. Zero accountability.
Last week: 11
Season high: 2
Season low: 16
Last match: Lost 2-0 v. Burnley
Up next: 3 p.m. ET Feb. 17 at Chelsea

10. Southampton — Danny Ings was fouled. How did VAR next catch that?!? Anyway, Saints are at home for three of the next five, and everyone on the fixture list is 12th or lower on our rankings. What we’re saying is, don’t be surprised if Southampton is in the Top Seven mix with eight matches to play.
Last week: 7
Season high: 7
Season low: 20
Last match: Lost 4-0 at Liverpool
Up next: 7:30 a.m. ET Feb. 15 v. Burnley

9. Arsenal — Mikel Artera has the side pointed in the right direction, but the draw with Burnley basically ties their UCL fate to the Europa League. That competition is also about to make their calendar insane.
Last week: 8
Season high: 4
Season low: 13
Last match: Drew 0-0 at Burnley
Up next: 11:30 a.m. ET Feb. 16  v. Newcastle United

8. Everton — A must-win when Palace visits Saturday before two weeks off a four-match run against traditional powers (Arsenal, Man Utd, Chelsea, Liverpool).
Last week: 10
Season high: 5
Season low: 19
Last match: Won 3-2 at Watford
Up next: 7:30 a.m. ET Saturday v. Crystal Palace

7. Chelsea — From Feb. 17-25, the Blues will face Manchester United, Spurs, and Bayern Munich. A plus: They’re at home. A minus: Christian Pulisic is still hurt.
Last week: 5
Season high: 2
Season low: 12
Last match: Drew 2-2 at Leicester City
Up next: 3 p.m. ET Feb. 17 v. Manchester United

6. Wolves — Enjoy the rest, boys; Wolves play five matches in 16 days beginning Valentine’s Day versus Leciester City.
Last week: 4
Season high: 3
Season low: 17
Last match: Drew 0-0 at Man Utd
Up next: 3 p.m. ET Feb. 14 v. Leicester City

5. Sheffield United — Top four might be too big of an ask, but the Blades remaining fixture list says a Europa League spot is truly an option. Sander Berge looks the truth, but a star striker will be a summer priority.
Last week: 6
Season high: 5
Season low: 17
Last match: Won 1-0 at Crystal Palace
Up next: 9 a.m. ET Sunday v. Bournemouth

4. Leicester City — The Foxes are on a week-to-week evaluation now. Drawing Chelsea is a great result as Leicester looks to hang onto a Champions League place.
Last week: 3
Season high: 2
Season low: 10
Last match: Drew 2-2 v. Chelsea
Up next: 3 p.m. ET Feb. 14 at Wolves

3. Tottenham Hotspur — We can’t quite put them on Man City’s level despite a 2-0 win in North London, because, well, 18-3 in shots really did tell the story. But the result itself is vintage Mourinho, and thoughts of silverware should be on the mind if a win over Saints on Tuesday leads to Norwich City in the FA Cup’s fifth round.
Last week: 7
Season high: 2
Season low: 16
Last match: Won 2-0 v. Man City
Up next: 9 a.m. ET Feb. 16 at Aston Villa

2. Man City — Rodri is right.
Last week: 2
Season high: 1
Season low: 6
Last match: Lost 2-0 at Spurs
Up next: 11:30 a.m. ET Sunday v. West Ham United

1. Liverpool — Reds supporters need to make a bargain with the rest of the league’s supporters: They need to acknowledge that Jurgen Klopp‘s machine is one of the most impressive in history, and the Anfield faithful should acknowledge that the 22-point gap atop the table has involved heaping spoonfuls of good Fortune to go with magnificent heart and talent.
Last week: 1
Season high: 1
Season low: 3
Last match: Won 4-0 v. Saints
Up next: 12:30 p.m. ET Feb. 15 at Norwich City

FA Cup 4th round replay preview, score picks

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 3, 2020, 2:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

The FA Cup fourth round replays are here as four Premier League teams have games during their winter breaks. It is time to preview the action and reveal our score picks for the six games as teams aim to reach the fifth round.

[ LIVE: All the FA Cup scores here

There are some intriguing storylines set up for the replays across Tuesday and Wednesday as Liverpool’s U23 side host third-tier Shrewsbury, Newcastle United travel to third-tier Oxford United, while Southampton head to Tottenham and two lower league clashes sees Cardiff host Reading and Birmingham host Coventry (at St Andrew’s, Birmingham’s home stadium where Coventry are playing for the 2019-20 season as tenants).

The winner of Liverpool against Shrewsbury will travel to Chelsea in the fifth round, which would explain why Jurgen Klopp has allowed Neil Critchley to play the young side while Liverpool’s first team are off on vacation. Winning the Premier League is clearly their main aim and after Klopp’s youngsters knocked out Everton in the last round, why couldn’t they beat Shrewsbury?

Whoever prevails out of Spurs and Southampton will host Norwich City in the last 16, while Newcastle or Oxford will travel to West Brom. The winner of Cardiff City v. Reading will host PL high-fliers Sheffield United, while Derby County or Northampton Town have the dangling carrot of hosting Manchester United in the next round. Birmingham or Coventry will travel to Midlands rivals Leicester City to contest a spot in the last 16.

Below we reveal our score predictions for each game, while you can follow all of the action live by clicking on the link above. All games kick off at 2:45 p.m. ET unless otherwise stated.

TUESDAY

Liverpool 1-2 Shrewsbury
Cardiff City 3-1 Reading
Birmingham City 2-0 Coventry City 
Derby County 3-0 Northampton Town
Oxford United 2-1 Newcastle United – 3:05 p.m. ET

WEDNESDAY

Tottenham 2-1 Southampton