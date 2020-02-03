The FA Cup fourth round replays are here as four Premier League teams have games during their winter breaks. It is time to preview the action and reveal our score picks for the six games as teams aim to reach the fifth round.

There are some intriguing storylines set up for the replays across Tuesday and Wednesday as Liverpool’s U23 side host third-tier Shrewsbury, Newcastle United travel to third-tier Oxford United, while Southampton head to Tottenham and two lower league clashes sees Cardiff host Reading and Birmingham host Coventry (at St Andrew’s, Birmingham’s home stadium where Coventry are playing for the 2019-20 season as tenants).

The winner of Liverpool against Shrewsbury will travel to Chelsea in the fifth round, which would explain why Jurgen Klopp has allowed Neil Critchley to play the young side while Liverpool’s first team are off on vacation. Winning the Premier League is clearly their main aim and after Klopp’s youngsters knocked out Everton in the last round, why couldn’t they beat Shrewsbury?

Whoever prevails out of Spurs and Southampton will host Norwich City in the last 16, while Newcastle or Oxford will travel to West Brom. The winner of Cardiff City v. Reading will host PL high-fliers Sheffield United, while Derby County or Northampton Town have the dangling carrot of hosting Manchester United in the next round. Birmingham or Coventry will travel to Midlands rivals Leicester City to contest a spot in the last 16.

Below we reveal our score predictions for each game, while you can follow all of the action live by clicking on the link above. All games kick off at 2:45 p.m. ET unless otherwise stated.

TUESDAY

Liverpool 1-2 Shrewsbury

Cardiff City 3-1 Reading

Birmingham City 2-0 Coventry City

Derby County 3-0 Northampton Town

Oxford United 2-1 Newcastle United – 3:05 p.m. ET

WEDNESDAY

Tottenham 2-1 Southampton

