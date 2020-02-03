More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Photo by Jörg Schüler/Bongarts/Getty Images

FC Cincinnati signs one-time Brighton record transfer Locadia

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 3, 2020, 7:11 PM EST
FC Cincinnati got it done: Jurgen Locadia on loan from Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion.

The loan will run just a few months before Cincy will have to decide on its option to buy on July 5.

It’s an incredible low-risk deal for Cincy, besides his PL wages and the likelihood of a club transfer record come July. If he turns out to be the worst of combustible problems, Cincy isn’t out millions and millions. If he bails after four months, Cincy deserves credit for the effort and can seek a solution in the July window.

Put plainly: It’s a new one for MLS, as a Premier League club transfer record attacker joins an MLS side within a couple of years of the aforementioned transfer.

We say likelihood because it would be truly surprising if Locadia doesn’t score goals. The second-year MLS club gets a 26-year old who was a club-record signing for Brighton in 2018.

Locadia bagged six goals and two assists in 43 appearances for Brighton but has four goals and an assist on loan to Hoffenheim this season.

The numbers didn’t impress in relation to his price tag, but the English and German top flights are levels above still-growing MLS. And his production at PSV Eindhoven before Brighton was special: 176 appearances, 62 goals and 39 assists across all competitions.

The only danger is he might not find the league, travel, and nation to his liking, though he stressed he’s spent plenty of time in some of the United States’ biggest cities.

Here’s what Locadia told Cincinnati.com’s Pat Brennan regarding what will go into the decision come July 5:

“I think the main thing for me is playing games. Like, play all the games, but obviously it’s my thing also. I need to show the coach that I want to play and be important for the team,” Locadia said. “Beside that, scoring goals and I think I will like it here, of course, because I’ve been in the United States often. Depends on the league also. Like, the level of the league.”

Locadia is a Designated Player, joining fellow Cincy new boy Yuya Kubo, a permanent signing from Genk.

Almost regardless of how this move plays out in MLS, it’s a statement-making success for the league.

New York Red Bulls hire Wolves sporting director David Thelwell

Photo by Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 3, 2020, 8:54 PM EST
HARRISON, N.J. (AP) Major League Soccer’s New York Red Bulls have hired Kevin Thelwell from Wolverhampton as head of sport under general manager Marc de Grandpre.

The MLS team announced the hiring of the 46-year-old to the newly created position on Monday.

Thelwell will have oversight on all aspects of the sporting side of the club. Denis Hamlett, the sporting director, will remain in charge of day-to-day soccer operations but will report to Thelwell.

Thelwell was appointed sporting director of Wolves in 2016 after three years as head of football development and recruitment. Wolves went from England’s third tier in 2013-14 to champion of the second-tier League Championship in 2017-18. They are eighth in the Premier League at roughly two-thirds through the season.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

When Klopp phoned the youngsters at League Cup halftime

Jurgen Klopp
Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 3, 2020, 8:05 PM EST
Jurgen Klopp isn’t breaking from his vacation to sit in the dugout at Anfield during Tuesday’s FA Cup match with Shrewsbury Town, but he’ll be watching just as he did in December’s League Cup outing.

Liverpool is fielding a youth side in another domestic cup round. In December, it was because the club had Club World Cup duty in a few days and Klopp didn’t want to break up his squad.

This time around, the replay falls during the Premier League’s winter break for Liverpool and Klopp’s Reds weren’t willing to miss out on time off during a grueling campaign.

Whether you approve of that or not, it’s happening.

And so U-23 boss Neil Critchley will be in the dugout while a mostly teenage side tries to deal with League One opposition under the bright lights of Anfield.

He and the boys may even get a call from a watching Klopp, who rang up the team room at halftime of the 5-0 loss to Aston Villa.

From the BBC:

“Even though we were going off the pitch at half-time thinking, ‘We’ve played all right there but we’re getting beat 4-0’, it creates that element of doubt in your mind about whether you are doing the right thing and if you need to do something different.

“So when you get a message from the manager saying, ‘Don’t change anything, carry on doing what you’re doing, you’ve been brilliant’, it just clears all that doubt in your mind and you can give that message to the players.”

It’s a little bit different this time; It felt like the majority of people were on Liverpool’s side over the first scheduling hiccup, as surely FIFA or the FA could’ve helped a bit more.

Klopp calling from the road was very much an, “I still see you” bit of recognition. And even if many believe Klopp is in the wrong to not oversee his youngsters on Tuesday, the kids aren’t going to hold him in any less high regard. Who knows? Maybe another phone call will do the trick and lead to a victory.

American winger called up to first team training with Barcelona

Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 3, 2020, 6:20 PM EST
An amazing period for Americans abroad is getting even better.

New Barcelona boss Quique Setien has called four La Masia players into first team training, including 18-year-old Florida-born winger Konrad de la Fuente.

De La Fuente has scored once in three appearances for Barcelona B, the goal coming Feb. 2.

He has four goals and two assists in 14 career UEFA Youth League matches this season, including three goals in five matches this season.

He’s been on the score sheet against Inter Milan, Chelsea, Slavia Prague, and PSV Eindhoven.

De La Fuente’s parents are Haitian and he holds a Spanish passport, but he’s played 19 times for the U.S. youth set-up between the U-16 and U-20 age levels.

These are exciting times!

Report: Bobby Wood open to MLS, turns down FC Cincinnati

Bobby Wood
Photo by Christian Charisius/picture alliance via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 3, 2020, 5:43 PM EST
“Wood-Bye?” Great headline, Bild.

A report from the German outlet says Bobby Wood has turned down the chance to join FC Cincinnati, but is interested in finding a home in Major League Soccer.

The 45-times capped USMNT striker was offered $1 million by the second-year MLS club, but didn’t want to risk what would be a $3 million pay cut if Hamburg is promoted next season.

Only 21 players made $2 million or more in guaranteed compensation last season.

Hamburg sits second in 2.Bundesliga, and the first two teams are promoted at the end of the season. The third-place team plays the third-bottom team in the Bundesliga for a spot, and Hamburg has a six-point edge on fourth.

It’s very reasonable to think Wood’s side will be promoted, and that he’d make $4 million even sitting out all of the matches. It’s a huge challenge when MLS is going for players still in prime-aged years. Only 21 players made $2 million or more in guaranteed compensation last season. Money’s still in Europe.

But he’d also theoretically want to stay in the frame for the USMNT. Gregg Berhalter has made it clear he doesn’t care if you’re on a good club but not playing, and has also shown an affinity for MLS strikers.

Wood is 27 years old and has only managed 152 minutes for Hamburg this season, but his resume is much brighter. The Hawaii-born forward has 13 USMNT goals, 10 Bundesliga goals, and 23 in Germany’s second tier.