“I’m delighted to commit my future to the club and be part of this project that we’re working on with the head coach,” Murray said. “I’m just looking forward to the second half of the campaign now – all I need to do from my personal perspective is make sure I’m fit and ready to go when the gaffer needs me.

“It was nice to be back in the side and on the scoresheet at the weekend, I’ve been working hard on the training field and doing some extra running and finishing drills with Neal [Maupay] and Aaron [Connolly]. Thankfully I got my chance at the weekend, lasted the full game and got the goal as well.”

Manager Graham Potter has only used Murray sparingly this season as Neal Maupay and Aaron Connolly have been his go-to strikers, but he knows how important the veteran forward can be.

“Everyone knows what Glenn brings to this club, and he’s an important member of the squad — on and off the pitch. He showed that in abundance on Saturday at West Ham,” Potter said.

One thing will now be at the forefront of Murray’s mind: Becoming Brighton’s all-time leading goalscorer. He is 13 goals short of Tommy Cook and this deal will give him a chance to break that record.

Murray knew that narrative was coming…

🏆 "The record will be talked about in the press again now. "The club have given me a good opportunity to get there with this new deal – it’s something I’d love to achieve." 💬 @GM_83 #BHAFC 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/JWo3lEut6g — Brighton & Hove Albion ⚽️ (@OfficialBHAFC) February 3, 2020

