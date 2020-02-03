As Liverpool chases a season-long zero in the loss column, other normal challengers are measuring themselves in new ways.

For Tottenham Hotspur, it’s about how the pieces fit into Jose Mourinho’s system.

Sunday’s 2-0 defeat of Man City was wonderful for the club on the table, of course, but it was even more intriguing because Steven Bergwijn and Japhet Tanganga offered promise of the new and long-term.

Christian Eriksen is gone. Danny Rose is probably out, too. Others will leave Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as well, but Mourinho has reinspired Dele Alli, found the fit for Giovani Lo Celso, and introduce at least two new pieces.

Now, what’s next? And how high do they rise on our rankings after toppling Man City?

20. Norwich City — After failing to bring their finishing boots to St. James’ Park, the Canaries are going to find it hard to find 15 points from their remaining fixtures, let alone 22 to get to the fabled 40-mark. Liverpool, Wolves, Leicester City, and Sheffield United are next. Woof.

Last week: 20

Season high: 10

Season low: 20

Last match: Drew 0-0 at Newcastle United

Up next: 12:30 p.m. ET Feb. 15 v. Liverpool

19. West Ham United — All David Moyes does is win, which is why West Ham has claimed five points from six league matches under his leadership. The first one was the only win, home to woeful Bournemouth.

Last week: 19

Season high: 5

Season low: 20

Last match: Drew 3-3 v. Brighton and Hove Albion

Up next: 11:30 a.m. ET Sunday v. West Ham United

18. Brighton and Hove Albion — There’s a lot to like about the Seagulls, who have to find a way to stay up and give Graham Potter another transfer window to implement his system. Three big matches ahead, as Brighton will then face six brutal fixtures in seven.

Last week: 12

Season high: 6

Season low: 18

Last match: Drew 3-3 at West Ham

Up next: 12:30 p.m. ET Saturday v. Watford

17. Aston Villa — Good battle and a fine first PL goal for Mbwana Samatta, but 2-1 to 10-man Bournemouth is a hard place to find yourself.

Last week: 14

Season high: 6

Season low: 19

Last match: Lost 2-1 at Bournemouth

Up next: 9 a.m. ET Feb. 16 v. Spurs

16. Watford — Probably deserve to be above Bournemouth, but equally deserving of slippage for the manner of its loss to Everton.

Last week: 15

Season high: 13

Season low: 20

Last match: Lost 3-2 v. Everton

Up next: 12:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Brighton

15. Bournemouth — Back-to-back wins are a fine tonic after a wretched loss at Norwich City.

Last week: 18

Season high: 6

Season low: 18

Last match: Won 2-1 v. Aston Villa

Up next: 9 a.m. ET Sunday at Sheffield United

14. Crystal Palace — Four of the next six are away from Selhurst Park, but Roy Hodgson‘s men will still like the look of the schedule more their most recent handful of matches.

Last week: 13

Season high: 5

Season low: 18

Last match: Lost 1-0 v. Sheffield United

Up next: 7:30 a.m. ET Saturday at Everton

13. Newcastle United — It would be nice if we could have as much confidence in Newcastle playing from positions of power as we have in them in a low block against Champions League contenders. For example: We feel it’s as likely they take a point from Arsenal in two weeks as they are to comfortably beat Oxford United in Tuesday’s FA Cup replay.

Last week: 12

Season high: 11

Season low: 20

Last match: Drew 0-0 v. Norwich City

Up next: 11:30 a.m. ET Feb. 16 at Arsenal

12. Burnley — Just doing what they do, manufacturing points out of nearly nothing (To be fair, Sean Dyche‘s crew was deserving of three versus Arsenal but became the latest to be foiled by Bernd Leno).

Last week: 16

Season high: 5

Season low: 17

Last match: Drew 0-0 v. Arsenal

Up next: 7:30 a.m. ET Feb. 15 at Southampton

11. Manchester United — Bruno Fernandes showed promise, but United’s depth is inexcusable with Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford missing. Zero accountability.

Last week: 11

Season high: 2

Season low: 16

Last match: Lost 2-0 v. Burnley

Up next: 3 p.m. ET Feb. 17 at Chelsea

10. Southampton — Danny Ings was fouled. How did VAR next catch that?!? Anyway, Saints are at home for three of the next five, and everyone on the fixture list is 12th or lower on our rankings. What we’re saying is, don’t be surprised if Southampton is in the Top Seven mix with eight matches to play.

Last week: 7

Season high: 7

Season low: 20

Last match: Lost 4-0 at Liverpool

Up next: 7:30 a.m. ET Feb. 15 v. Burnley

9. Arsenal — Mikel Artera has the side pointed in the right direction, but the draw with Burnley basically ties their UCL fate to the Europa League. That competition is also about to make their calendar insane.

Last week: 8

Season high: 4

Season low: 13

Last match: Drew 0-0 at Burnley

Up next: 11:30 a.m. ET Feb. 16 v. Newcastle United

8. Everton — A must-win when Palace visits Saturday before two weeks off a four-match run against traditional powers (Arsenal, Man Utd, Chelsea, Liverpool).

Last week: 10

Season high: 5

Season low: 19

Last match: Won 3-2 at Watford

Up next: 7:30 a.m. ET Saturday v. Crystal Palace

7. Chelsea — From Feb. 17-25, the Blues will face Manchester United, Spurs, and Bayern Munich. A plus: They’re at home. A minus: Christian Pulisic is still hurt.

Last week: 5

Season high: 2

Season low: 12

Last match: Drew 2-2 at Leicester City

Up next: 3 p.m. ET Feb. 17 v. Manchester United

6. Wolves — Enjoy the rest, boys; Wolves play five matches in 16 days beginning Valentine’s Day versus Leciester City.

Last week: 4

Season high: 3

Season low: 17

Last match: Drew 0-0 at Man Utd

Up next: 3 p.m. ET Feb. 14 v. Leicester City

5. Sheffield United — Top four might be too big of an ask, but the Blades remaining fixture list says a Europa League spot is truly an option. Sander Berge looks the truth, but a star striker will be a summer priority.

Last week: 6

Season high: 5

Season low: 17

Last match: Won 1-0 at Crystal Palace

Up next: 9 a.m. ET Sunday v. Bournemouth

4. Leicester City — The Foxes are on a week-to-week evaluation now. Drawing Chelsea is a great result as Leicester looks to hang onto a Champions League place.

Last week: 3

Season high: 2

Season low: 10

Last match: Drew 2-2 v. Chelsea

Up next: 3 p.m. ET Feb. 14 at Wolves

3. Tottenham Hotspur — We can’t quite put them on Man City’s level despite a 2-0 win in North London, because, well, 18-3 in shots really did tell the story. But the result itself is vintage Mourinho, and thoughts of silverware should be on the mind if a win over Saints on Tuesday leads to Norwich City in the FA Cup’s fifth round.

Last week: 7

Season high: 2

Season low: 16

Last match: Won 2-0 v. Man City

Up next: 9 a.m. ET Feb. 16 at Aston Villa

2. Man City — Rodri is right.

Last week: 2

Season high: 1

Season low: 6

Last match: Lost 2-0 at Spurs

Up next: 11:30 a.m. ET Sunday v. West Ham United

1. Liverpool — Reds supporters need to make a bargain with the rest of the league’s supporters: They need to acknowledge that Jurgen Klopp‘s machine is one of the most impressive in history, and the Anfield faithful should acknowledge that the 22-point gap atop the table has involved heaping spoonfuls of good Fortune to go with magnificent heart and talent.

Last week: 1

Season high: 1

Season low: 3

Last match: Won 4-0 v. Saints

Up next: 12:30 p.m. ET Feb. 15 at Norwich City