Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle get stuck into a dramatic weekend in the Premier League that saw the reigning champions drop points to Tottenham (00:45), while Jurgen Klopp and his champions elect extended their lead at the top to 22 points (18:45).
Man United gave an early debut to their new signing Bruno Fernandes (25:00) and Arsenal were held to a goalless draw at Burnley (33:45).
