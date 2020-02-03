Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle get stuck into a dramatic weekend in the Premier League that saw the reigning champions drop points to Tottenham (00:45), while Jurgen Klopp and his champions elect extended their lead at the top to 22 points (18:45).

Man United gave an early debut to their new signing Bruno Fernandes (25:00) and Arsenal were held to a goalless draw at Burnley (33:45).

To listen to more lively conversations and passionate debate from Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe, subscribe to The 2 Robbies Podcast on Apple Podcasts or anywhere you listen to podcasts.

And you can follow them on Twitter @The2RobbiesNBC here.

[ Click here for The 2 Robbies archive ]

Follow @JPW_NBCSports