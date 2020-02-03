USWNT wins Olympic qualifying group with Costa Rica rout (video)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

The United States women’s national team played its final dress rehearsal.

Now it has to win.

The USWNT beat Costa Rica 6-0 on Monday in the final group stage match of Olympic qualifying, setting up a Friday night semifinal versus Canada or Mexico.

The two winners of the semifinals go to the Olympics regardless of who wins the final. The losers don’t even get a set of steak knives.

Christen Press and Sam Mewis scored twice, with Lindsey Horan and Jessica McDonald also scoring in the blowout.

Press’ goal was her 55th with the national team, one shy of the all-time Top Ten.

Samantha Mewis has entered the chat. pic.twitter.com/3GWQImwXJ9 — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) February 4, 2020

The Yanks had already qualified for the semifinal stage by beating Haiti 4-0 and clobbering Panama 8-0.

The math says 18-0 over three matches.

Now they’ll await the loser of Wednesday nights’s Group B decider between Canada and Mexico.

A draw would mean Mexico, as Canada has outscored its foes 20-0 and presents a much more significant obstacle to Tokyo.