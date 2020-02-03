Liverpool are 22 points clear at the top of the Premier League table and now all the focus is on what they need to win their first league title since 1990.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side are so close to delivering Liverpool’s first league title in over 30 years that they can taste it and mathematicians are crunching the numbers (let’s be honest, this isn’t on the level of a rocket scientist) as we speak.

After securing their 16th Premier League win in a row by beating Southampton, they are now unbeaten in 42 league games and have won 24 of their 25 PL games this season.

22 – Liverpool will end today 22 points clear of second-placed Manchester City in the Premier League table; this is the biggest lead any league-leader has ever had at the end of a day in English top-flight history. Gap. pic.twitter.com/xgG4P8m3w1 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 1, 2020

In short, this is bonkers and they are set to break every single Premier League record for a title win.

Below is a breakdown of what Liverpool need to do to secure the Premier League title.

As of right now, Liverpool need 18 more points to secure the Premier League title.

The magic number is 91 points. They currently have 73.

If they win their next five games, they will win the title if they beat Crystal Palace at home on March 21.

Their next six games are against: Norwich (A), West Ham (H), Watford (A), Bournemouth (H), Everton (A), Crystal Palace (H). So, yeah, they are heavily favored to win their next six games.

If Man City or Leicester drop any more points then there’s the possibility of Liverpool winning the title even earlier, maybe even by winning at bitter rivals Everton.

The earliest date a Premier League title has been won is Apr. 14, by Manchester United in 2001.

