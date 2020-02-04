WATCH: Giovanni Reyna scores first senior goal for Borussia Dortmund

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Giovanni Reyna’s first senior goal for Borussia Dortmund is an absolute beauty.

First goals are always memorable, but the quality of this one adds to the intrigue surrounding one of the top American prospects of all-time.

Reyna cut around one defender with a slick move than sent an arrow into the upper 90 from the edge of the 18 to pull BVB within one of hosts Werder Bremen in German Cup action on Tuesday.

Reyna was also shown a yellow card late in the contest, as BVB was knocked out of the tournament via a 3-2 scoreline.

He completed 21s of 22 passes in 24 minutes with one key pass, two shots on target, four of five dribble attempts and five of six duels won. What we’re saying is that quality-wise, he’s already national team level.

The 17-year-old had played 32 minutes across three Bundesliga appearances since debuting in mid-January. before coming off the bench for Dan-Axel Zagadou in the 66th minute.

Oddly enough, that was 16 minutes after fellow American striker Josh Sargent entered the fray for Bremen. Sargent’s 40 minutes weren’t standout as the striker battles new signing Davie Selke for playing time.

Erling Haaland (of course) also scored for BVB, with both goals assisted by Julian Brandt.