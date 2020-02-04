Mexico falls to Canada, will meet USWNT for Olympic berth

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Mexico is the final obstacle between the USWNT and another trip to the Olympics.

Canada defeated Mexico 2-0 on Tuesday to win CONCACAF Olympic qualifying Group B and earn a semifinal scrap with Costa Rica.

The Yanks will meet Mexico at 10 p.m. ET Friday in the semifinal stage after cruising through Group A.

New international goals record holder Christine Sinclair scored to stretch the standard to 186, while defender Shelina Zadorsky scored her second.

Mexico’s improved a great deal in recent seasons, but lost to the USMNT 3-0 on May 26, 2019.

The semifinal winners meet Sunday in the final, both having clinched places in Tokyo.

Sinclair broke Abby Wambach’s record on Jan. 29.