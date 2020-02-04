More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Report: Chelsea want to sell Kepa

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 4, 2020, 8:53 AM EST
Multiple reports claim that Kepa Arrizabalaga’s time at Chelsea could soon be up as Frank Lampard wants to offload the Spanish goalkeeper in the summer.

Kepa, 25, arrived at Chelsea in the summer of 2018 as a replacement for Thibaut Courtois who left for Real Madrid as the Blues paid Athletic Bilbao $85 million which was the release clause in his contract.

Lampard has criticized Kepa openly for shaky displays this season and he dropped him for the 2-2 draw at Leicester City on Saturday as Willy Caballero started.

The Daily Express claim that Lampard wants to sign Burnley and England goalkeeper Nick Pope or Crystal Palace’s Vicente Guaita to replace Kepa but other reports state the Chelsea hierarchy aren’t keen on selling Kepa this summer.

Does Kepa deserve to be dropped and then be sold?

He certainly has been hesitant for most of his first two seasons at Chelsea, struggles to command his box and Chelsea’s defensive struggles this season have been blamed on their central defenders but Kepa hasn’t received that much criticism.

Now, you hear this a lot about goalkeepers: “He’s a good shot-stopper.” Kepa is but that is his overwhelming strength and after he undermined Maurizio Sarri in the League Cup final penalty shootout last season, there’s a sense he doesn’t quite fit in at Chelsea and isn’t a fans favorite at all.

Often there are groans around Stamford Bridge when the ball is played back to Kepa during a game and he is calm with the ball at his feet but often gets defenders in front of him in trouble with short passes. Kepa is okay. He’s not a goalkeeper worth $85 million and we all knew that from the start as that was his release clause and Chelsea were forced to pay it as Courtois left.

Lampard is still upset about not being able to sign a player in January even though their transfer ban was reduced and he made two statements at Leicester on Saturday. First, he replaced Kepa with veteran goalkeeper Caballero who was at fault for Leicester’s second goal. Second, he didn’t bring on a striker to replace Tammy Abraham late in the game to highlight the fact he didn’t get the striker he wanted.

Chelsea’s main area for upgrades are in goal, at center back and up front. Their spine needs strengthening and quality over quantity is needed as Lampard has plenty of players of very similar ability.

Shrewsbury: We will miss out on $650,000

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 4, 2020, 7:57 AM EST
Shrewsbury Town aren’t complaining but they definitely want you to know they would have received at least $650,000 extra had Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp decided to play his first team in their FA Cup fourth round replay at Anfield on Tuesday.

Klopp has taken the controversial decision to let his players jet away for the winter break and he will not manage Liverpool as they host third-tier Shrewsbury at Anfield. The boss of the runaway Premier League leaders explained that he will observe the winter break, the first one ever in the PL, and Liverpool’s U23 manager Neil Critchley will field what is essentially a U20 side.

Sam Ricketts, the manager of minnows Shrewsbury, was asked to sum up the financial impact that decision has made as the replay will not be broadcast live on TV and ticket prices have also been reduced for home fans.

“Huge, for someone like us, the way the game could have gone,” Ricketts said. “If you’re playing Liverpool’s first team, you’re generating £400,000, £500,000 or £600,000. On the back of this, it will be £100,000 to £150,000 or something like that. So, there is a massive difference there for a club like us where every penny counts. That’s the biggest disappointment for us, that we will lack the revenue from the replay that historically, Liverpool away, would generate the club. What we’re going to get, it’s two very different things. It’s probably half a million. But if you offered us a replay and £150,000, we’d have snatched your hand off.”

Ricketts added that Klopp apologized for announcing the first team would be off for the replay and didn’t want it to overshadow Shrewsbury fighting back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 and force a replay against a weakened Liverpool side. Klopp also spoke to the young manager for about 30 minutes after the game and was very generous with his time and Ricketts admitted he would do exactly the same as Klopp and would be ‘sat on a beach’ somewhere.

Should we feel sorry for Shrewsbury in this situation? Maybe a little but let’s flip this around. By playing a bunch of teenagers in the replay Liverpool are, in theory, massively increasing the chances that the Shrews will reach the fifth round and they will be heading to Stamford Bridge to play against Chelsea. That is when Shrewsbury will get their payday as that game will almost certainly by on TV.

Then again, we all know how well these teenagers played against Everton to win 1-0 in the FA Cup third round, so it is quite conceivable Liverpool’s reserve team will win the FA Cup this season.

USWNT wins Olympic qualifying group with Costa Rica rout (video)

USWNT
Omar Vega / Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 3, 2020, 10:40 PM EST
The United States women’s national team played its final dress rehearsal.

Now it has to win.

The USWNT beat Costa Rica 6-0 on Monday in the final group stage match of Olympic qualifying, setting up a Friday night semifinal versus Canada or Mexico.

The two winners of the semifinals go to the Olympics regardless of who wins the final. The losers don’t even get a set of steak knives.

Christen Press and Sam Mewis scored twice, with Lindsey Horan and Jessica McDonald also scoring in the blowout.

Press’ goal was her 55th with the national team, one shy of the all-time Top Ten.

The Yanks had already qualified for the semifinal stage by beating Haiti 4-0 and clobbering Panama 8-0.

The math says 18-0 over three matches.

Now they’ll await the loser of Wednesday nights’s Group B decider between Canada and Mexico.

A draw would mean Mexico, as Canada has outscored its foes 20-0 and presents a much more significant obstacle to Tokyo.

New York Red Bulls hire Wolves sporting director David Thelwell

Photo by Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 3, 2020, 8:54 PM EST
HARRISON, N.J. (AP) Major League Soccer’s New York Red Bulls have hired Kevin Thelwell from Wolverhampton as head of sport under general manager Marc de Grandpre.

The MLS team announced the hiring of the 46-year-old to the newly created position on Monday.

Thelwell will have oversight on all aspects of the sporting side of the club. Denis Hamlett, the sporting director, will remain in charge of day-to-day soccer operations but will report to Thelwell.

Thelwell was appointed sporting director of Wolves in 2016 after three years as head of football development and recruitment. Wolves went from England’s third tier in 2013-14 to champion of the second-tier League Championship in 2017-18. They are eighth in the Premier League at roughly two-thirds through the season.

When Klopp phoned the youngsters at League Cup halftime

Jurgen Klopp
Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 3, 2020, 8:05 PM EST
Jurgen Klopp isn’t breaking from his vacation to sit in the dugout at Anfield during Tuesday’s FA Cup match with Shrewsbury Town, but he’ll be watching just as he did in December’s League Cup outing.

Liverpool is fielding a youth side in another domestic cup round. In December, it was because the club had Club World Cup duty in a few days and Klopp didn’t want to break up his squad.

This time around, the replay falls during the Premier League’s winter break for Liverpool and Klopp’s Reds weren’t willing to miss out on time off during a grueling campaign.

Whether you approve of that or not, it’s happening.

And so U-23 boss Neil Critchley will be in the dugout while a mostly teenage side tries to deal with League One opposition under the bright lights of Anfield.

He and the boys may even get a call from a watching Klopp, who rang up the team room at halftime of the 5-0 loss to Aston Villa.

From the BBC:

“Even though we were going off the pitch at half-time thinking, ‘We’ve played all right there but we’re getting beat 4-0’, it creates that element of doubt in your mind about whether you are doing the right thing and if you need to do something different.

“So when you get a message from the manager saying, ‘Don’t change anything, carry on doing what you’re doing, you’ve been brilliant’, it just clears all that doubt in your mind and you can give that message to the players.”

It’s a little bit different this time; It felt like the majority of people were on Liverpool’s side over the first scheduling hiccup, as surely FIFA or the FA could’ve helped a bit more.

Klopp calling from the road was very much an, “I still see you” bit of recognition. And even if many believe Klopp is in the wrong to not oversee his youngsters on Tuesday, the kids aren’t going to hold him in any less high regard. Who knows? Maybe another phone call will do the trick and lead to a victory.