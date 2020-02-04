USMNT mid Duane Holmes scores again for Derby County

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Duane Holmes is a man very much in form, and scored off a long dribble in Derby County’s FA Cup fourth round replay versus Northampton Town on Tuesday.

Scott Malone got the assist as Holmes made a cutting run to meet a long bounding pass, then finished well around the onrushing keeper.

The American midfielder is thriving alongside Wayne Rooney for the Rams, and now has two goals and two assists in his last five matches.

Holmes, 25, is Georgia-born but moved to England at a young age. He’s earned two caps for the United States men’s national team, and is a candidate to be called into the squad this Spring.

He spent 2002-2016 in the academy and then on the books at Huddersfield Town, taking loans Yeovil Town and Bury before moving to Scunthorpe Town.

It was there he really found his footing, scoring 12 times with eight assists in 94 matches before moving onto the Rams.

Holmes made 24- and 28-minute appearances for Gregg Berhalter against Jamaica and Venezuela in June, but did not earn a call-up for the Gold Cup or CONCACAF Nations League.