Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

FA Cup replays: Liverpool’s kids triumph; Saint-Maximin stunner saves Newcastle

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 4, 2020, 5:40 PM EST
There was drama throughout the FA Cup’s fourth round replays on Tuesday, including a dominant performance from Liverpool’s youngest team ever.

Only one other Premier League side was in action, and they managed to throw away an early 2-0 lead at League One opposition.

Liverpool 1-0 Shrewsbury Town

Liverpool’s kids more than held their own at Anfield, they dominated League One side Shrewsbury to leave little doubt about how this would’ve gone had Jurgen Klopp deployed even a handful of senior players.

The Reds took the first nine shots of the match, and Shrewsbury Town scored on its first shot of the night but saw it disallowed by VAR.

Canadian 20-year-old Liam Millar was one of many Reds to make their senior debut in the win.

An own goal ended up being the difference on the day for Liverpool, who will enjoy a fifth-round visit to Chelsea.

Derby County 4-2 Northampton Town

Andre Wisdom scored early and American midfielder Duane Holmes had the Rams up 2-0 when he contributed to a goal for the fourth time in five matches.

Jack Marriott had a quick answer for Nicky Adams’ early second-half goal. Wayne Rooney rounded out the scoring as his Derby earned a visit from old pals Manchester United in the fifth round.

Oxford United 2-3 Newcastle United

Sean Longstaff finally found his form for the Magpies, scoring a beautiful goal and setting up Joelinton for another as the Magpies took a 2-0 lead into the break.

The U’s pulled one back through a terrific Liam Kelly free kick in the 84th minute, and Nathan Holland scored a beauty in stoppage time to send the match into extra time.

The second half and start of extra time was almost exclusively under Oxford United’s control, but Allan Saint-Maximin‘s incredible late goal lifted Newcastle to victory.

One thing to watch: Joelinton limped off the pitch after scoring from a rib injury suffered earlier in the match. Newcastle will visit West Bromwich Albion in the fifth round.

Cardiff City 3-3 (1-4 penalties) Reading

Josh Murphy and Robert Glatzel scored for the Welsh side, but Omar Richards and Andy Rinomhota answered in the second half to put the fifth-round berth back on the table.

Murphy completed his brace in the third minute of extra time, but Reading again had an answer through Yakou Meite in the 116th minute.

Cardiff’s first penalty was saved and second attempt wayward, while Reading made its first four to move into the next round and will host Sheffield United in the final 16.

Birmingham City 2-2 (4-1 penalties) Coventry City

Amadou Bakayoko broke a second-half deadlock, but Birmingham City’s Harlee Dean scored in stoppage time to push the replay deeper.

Maxime Biamou scored in the 114th minute to restore Coventry’s lead, but Jeremie Bela answered in the 120th to force kicks.

Coventry City a date at Leicester City in the fifth round.

Messi blasts Abidal, asks Barcelona director to name names

Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 4, 2020, 7:15 PM EST
Lionel Messi felt compelled to speak after Barcelona’s players were thrown under the bus by director of football Eric Abidal.

The Frenchman won four La Liga titles and two Champions League crowns with Barcelona before replacing Roberto Fernandez as Barca director of football in 2018.

Abidal claimed that the players did not work hard for Ernesto Valverde before he was fired for Quique Setien, and Messi bristled at the director’s words.

Posting a screenshot of Abidal’s interview on Instagram, Messi issued this verdict on his former teammate’s words. From Marca:

“I honestly do not like doing these things, but I think everyone has to be responsible for their tasks and take care of their decisions. The players are responsible for what happens on the pitch and we are also the first to recognise when we’re not doing well.

“Those responsible for the sports management must also assume their responsibilities and, above all, take ownership of the decisions they make. Finally, I think that when talking about players, names should be given. Because if not then we are tarred with comments that are said and are not true.”

Abidal’s not going to be pleased with that, and he has little recourse given Messi’s massive power and controlled tongue, let alone the fact that he’s trying to negotiate a new deal with the Argentine.

This chess move backfired.

Klopp, Milner played role in helping Liverpool kids advance in FA Cup

Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 4, 2020, 6:59 PM EST
Liverpool U-23 boss Neil Critchley oversaw a dominant performance from his senior player-free squad in a 1-0 FA Cup defeat of Shrewsbury Town.

He was in the dugout watching a number of debutants control the League One side because Jurgen Klopp refused to change his club’s winter break plans.

It was a controversial choice, but the kids made sure it looked like a stroke of genius.

Critchley was sure to credit the big boss Jurgen for his pre-, halftime, and post-match comments.

“Jurgen gives you clarity and belief. “Play the Liverpool way!” This is us, this is what we do, what we stand for, what we believe in and you better be ready for it. From the first minute, I think we did that.”

It also helps that Critchley got a hand from one of the on-break senior players.

James Milner, he of the 721 career senior appearances, was keeping himself fit and asked if he could train with the kids and spend the matchday with them.

“He was very respectful to ask, he asked if he could come in the dressing room. ‘Of course!’ He’s achieved so much in the game. He was giving words of advice to the players, he was vocal in the dressing room. I can’t thank him enough. He’s not available yet but he was certainly jumping up and down behind me, itching to get back.”

And now Liverpool is alive for more silverware, with a trip to Chelsea ahead.

It’s a bit too easy to heap praise on risks when they pay off, but this does truly seems like an example of why Liverpool as a club is succeeding in so many areas. Milner’s class. Klopp is class. And obviously the U-23 coach knows what he’s doing as well.

WATCH: Gio Reyna scores first Dortmund goal

Giovanni Reyna
Photo by Federico Guerra Moran/NurPhoto via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 4, 2020, 4:44 PM EST
Giovanni Reyna’s first senior goal for Borussia Dortmund is an absolute beauty.

First goals are always memorable, but the quality of this one adds to the intrigue surrounding one of the top American prospects of all-time.

Reyna cut around one defender with a slick move than sent an arrow into the upper 90 from the edge of the 18 to pull BVB within one of hosts Werder Bremen in German Cup action on Tuesday.

Reyna was also shown a yellow card late in the contest, as BVB was knocked out of the tournament via a 3-2 scoreline.

He completed 21s of 22 passes in 24 minutes with one key pass, two shots on target, four of five dribble attempts and five of six duels won. What we’re saying is that quality-wise, he’s already national team level.

The 17-year-old had played 32 minutes across three Bundesliga appearances since debuting in mid-January. before coming off the bench for Dan-Axel Zagadou in the 66th minute.

Oddly enough, that was 16 minutes after fellow American striker Josh Sargent entered the fray for Bremen. Sargent’s 40 minutes weren’t standout as the striker battles new signing Davie Selke for playing time.

Erling Haaland (of course) also scored for BVB, with both goals assisted by Julian Brandt.

USMNT mid Duane Holmes scores again for Derby County

Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 4, 2020, 3:51 PM EST
Duane Holmes is a man very much in form, and scored off a long dribble in Derby County’s FA Cup fourth round replay versus Northampton Town on Tuesday.

Scott Malone got the assist as Holmes made a cutting run to meet a long bounding pass, then finished well around the onrushing keeper.

The American midfielder is thriving alongside Wayne Rooney for the Rams, and now has two goals and two assists in his last five matches.

Holmes, 25, is Georgia-born but moved to England at a young age. He’s earned two caps for the United States men’s national team, and is a candidate to be called into the squad this Spring.

He spent 2002-2016 in the academy and then on the books at Huddersfield Town, taking loans Yeovil Town and Bury before moving to Scunthorpe Town.

It was there he really found his footing, scoring 12 times with eight assists in 94 matches before moving onto the Rams.

Holmes made 24- and 28-minute appearances for Gregg Berhalter against Jamaica and Venezuela in June, but did not earn a call-up for the Gold Cup or CONCACAF Nations League.