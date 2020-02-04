The FA Cup fourth round replays are here as two Premier League teams are in action on Tuesday with the youngest Liverpool starting XI in history hosting Shrewsbury the headline act as Jurgen Klopp decided to give himself and his first team time off during the winter break.
Liverpool are using their U23 side against third-tier Shrewsbury, Newcastle United travel to third-tier Oxford United, Cardiff host Reading and Birmingham host Coventry and Derby County host Northampton Town.
The winner of Liverpool against Shrewsbury will travel to Chelsea in the fifth round, as Neil Critchley will manage these kids once again as they knocked out Everton in the last round with Klopp as the coach. Why can’t they beat Shrewsbury? 19-year-old Curtis Jones captains Liverpool, while the likes of Harvey Elliott, Sepp van den Berg and Ki-Jana Hoever all start. The average age of the Liverpool team is 19 years and 102 days.
Shrewsbury manager Sam Ricketts has complained about Klopp’s decision to give his first team a break and that it has cost the third-tier club around $650,000 but this is a great chance for the Shrews to reach the last 16 of the competition and get a payday at Chelsea in round five.
Below is the schedule for Tuesday’s game in full, while you can follow all of the action live by clicking on the link above.
All games kick off at 2:45 p.m. ET unless otherwise stated.
TUESDAY
Liverpool v. Shrewsbury
Cardiff City v. Reading
Birmingham City v. Coventry City
Derby County v. Northampton Town
Oxford United v. Newcastle United – 3:05 p.m. ET
Giovanni Reyna’s first senior goal for Borussia Dortmund is an absolute beauty.
First goals are always memorable, but the quality of this one adds to the intrigue surrounding one of the top American prospects of all-time.
Reyna cut around one defender with a slick move than sent an arrow into the upper 90 from the edge of the 18 to pull BVB within one of hosts Werder Bremen in German Cup action on Tuesday.
Reyna was also shown a yellow card late in the contest, as BVB was knocked out of the tournament via a 3-2 scoreline.
He completed 21s of 22 passes in 24 minutes with one key pass, two shots on target, four of five dribble attempts and five of six duels won. What we’re saying is that quality-wise, he’s already national team level.
The 17-year-old had played 32 minutes across three Bundesliga appearances since debuting in mid-January. before coming off the bench for Dan-Axel Zagadou in the 66th minute.
Oddly enough, that was 16 minutes after fellow American striker Josh Sargent entered the fray for Bremen. Sargent’s 40 minutes weren’t standout as the striker battles new signing Davie Selke for playing time.
Erling Haaland (of course) also scored for BVB, with both goals assisted by Julian Brandt.
Duane Holmes is a man very much in form, and scored off a long dribble in Derby County’s FA Cup fourth round replay versus Northampton Town on Tuesday.
Scott Malone got the assist as Holmes made a cutting run to meet a long bounding pass, then finished well around the onrushing keeper.
The American midfielder is thriving alongside Wayne Rooney for the Rams, and now has two goals and two assists in his last five matches.
Holmes, 25, is Georgia-born but moved to England at a young age. He’s earned two caps for the United States men’s national team, and is a candidate to be called into the squad this Spring.
He spent 2002-2016 in the academy and then on the books at Huddersfield Town, taking loans Yeovil Town and Bury before moving to Scunthorpe Town.
It was there he really found his footing, scoring 12 times with eight assists in 94 matches before moving onto the Rams.
Holmes made 24- and 28-minute appearances for Gregg Berhalter against Jamaica and Venezuela in June, but did not earn a call-up for the Gold Cup or CONCACAF Nations League.
Our latest Premier League player Power Rankings are here and there are some familiar faces sticking around the upper echelons.
Stars from Liverpool, Wolves and Tottenham dominate our power rankings after some impressive performances and plenty of new entries.
Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League. If they didn’t play in the last matchweek, they aren’t getting in this list!
Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with the selections.
1. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) – Up 1
2. Adama Traore (Wolves) – Up 9
3. Heung-Min Son (Tottenham) – New entry
4. Virgil Van Dijk (Liverpool) – Down 3
5. Jordan Henderson (Liverpool) – Up 4
6. Nathan Ake (Bournemouth) – New entry
7. Harvey Barnes (Leicester) – New entry
8. Hugo Lloris (Tottenham) – New entry
9. Yerry Mina (Everton) – New entry
10. Robert Snodgrass (West Ham) – New entry
11. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – Even
12. Antonio Rudiger (Chelsea) – New entry
13. Steven Bergwijn (Tottenham) – New entry
14. Martin Dubravka (Newcastle) – New entry
15. Richarlison (Everton) – New entry
16. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Liverpool) – New entry
17. Nick Pope (Burnley) – Up 3
18. Dean Henderson (Sheffield United) – New entry
19. Jay Rodriguez (Burnley) – New entry
20. Oliver Norwood (Sheffield United) – New entry
Following a survey about Video Assistant Referees (VAR) in the Premier League, a mixed verdict has been reached after fans who watched the league regularly were asked questions.
[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]
A YouGov poll in the UK found that 67 percent of fans surveyed say that games are now less enjoyable to watch since VAR was introduced at the start of the 2019-20 campaign.
However, only 15 percent of those asked wanted to scrap the system altogether as 74 percent believed it should remain in the PL but being altered.
How can VAR be changed for the better? The main changes fans agree with are that supporters in the stadium should see the incident under review at the same time as the referees (81 percent) and 80 percent of those asked said referees should use the pitchside monitors.
The Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) and the Premier League had previously told referees not to use the pitchside monitors but those rules changed in December and since then there have been two incidents (at Norwich and Crystal Palace) where referees have reviewed incidents on the pitchside monitors.
Of course, this is a small sample size who were answering these questions but it does seem to reflect the general feeling of how VAR has been used in its debut season in the Premier League.
Generally decisions are correct but there are still some situations where VAR doesn’t really help as handball calls and red card decisions are objective. When it comes to offside, that is where the biggest improvement has been made as replays clearly show whether a player is offside or not after scoring a goal. Although that has been far from straightforward as several goals have been chalked off for a player having half a toe, an armpit or a kneecap offside.
How could VAR be improved in the Premier League? Please leave your thoughts (of which we know you have many on this particular subject!) in the comments section below. This should be interesting.