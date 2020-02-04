Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

The FA Cup fourth round replays are here as two Premier League teams are in action on Tuesday with the youngest Liverpool starting XI in history hosting Shrewsbury the headline act as Jurgen Klopp decided to give himself and his first team time off during the winter break.

Liverpool are using their U23 side against third-tier Shrewsbury, Newcastle United travel to third-tier Oxford United, Cardiff host Reading and Birmingham host Coventry and Derby County host Northampton Town.

The winner of Liverpool against Shrewsbury will travel to Chelsea in the fifth round, as Neil Critchley will manage these kids once again as they knocked out Everton in the last round with Klopp as the coach. Why can’t they beat Shrewsbury? 19-year-old Curtis Jones captains Liverpool, while the likes of Harvey Elliott, Sepp van den Berg and Ki-Jana Hoever all start. The average age of the Liverpool team is 19 years and 102 days.

Shrewsbury manager Sam Ricketts has complained about Klopp’s decision to give his first team a break and that it has cost the third-tier club around $650,000 but this is a great chance for the Shrews to reach the last 16 of the competition and get a payday at Chelsea in round five.

Below is the schedule for Tuesday’s game in full, while you can follow all of the action live by clicking on the link above.

All games kick off at 2:45 p.m. ET unless otherwise stated.

TUESDAY

Liverpool v. Shrewsbury

Cardiff City v. Reading

Birmingham City v. Coventry City

Derby County v. Northampton Town

Oxford United v. Newcastle United – 3:05 p.m. ET

