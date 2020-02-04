Top 25 players in the USMNT pool right now

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

January camp is over following the USMNT’s 1-0 defeat of Costa Rica, but most of the movement on our player pool power rankings comes courtesy of the club game.

Save for Uly Llanez’s “I’m here” performance in that win over Los Ticos, most of the interim has been dominated by Americans Abroad.

Heck, Llanez is included in that; The 18-year-old has 10 goals and three assists in 11 games for Wolfsburg’s U-19 side.

Our first rankings came Nov. 12, four days before Gregg Berhalter’s Yanks rolled over Cuba and Canada to earn a spot in the CONCACAF Nations League semifinals.

This ranking comes almost two months before we’ll next see the red, white, and blue; The USMNT visits Netherlands and Wales on March 26 and 30.

As a reminder, here are some ground rules:

The ranking is meant to illustrate who would be most likely to positively affect a USMNT match, regardless of manager or teammates, right now.

Health doesn’t matter to our rankings if a current injury isn’t one that could drastically alter the player’s skill set moving forward.

Age/potential/experience doesn’t matter either, at least not much; It’s how likely you are to contribute to the team if put on the field right now. Obviously Chris Richards of Bayern Munich II is a better long-term prospect than 32-year-old Tim Ream, but most would rather have the Fulham man in a big spot right now.

Dropping out of our Top 25 are Cristian Roldan, Ike Opara, Fabian Johnson, Paul Arriola, Cameron Carter-Vickers, and Jackson Yueill.

Moving up two spots to second is Weston McKennie, who has become a key piece for another Schalke boss, while Wigan left back Antonee Robinson and Derby County midfielder Duane Holmes enter the list with bullets.

Two other Championship players, Matt Miazga and Tim Ream, slip down the board, but not as far as struggling Newcastle right back DeAndre Yedlin.

Who takes their places? Read on…

Top 25 USMNT players – February 2020

() last month

#injured

1. Christian Pulisic, Chelsea# (1) — Get well soon.

2. Weston McKennie, Schalke (4)

3. John Brooks, Wolfsburg (3)

4. Tyler Adams, RB Leipzig (2) — Healthy, and back starting.

5. Sergino Dest, Ajax (6)

6. Duane Holmes, Derby County (N/R) — Man’s on fire.

7. Alfredo Morales, Fortuna Dusseldorf (5)

8. Jordan Morris, Seattle Sounders (7)

9. Zack Steffen, Fortuna Dusseldorf (10)

10. Antonee Robinson, Wigan Athletic (N/R) — Almost AC Milan!

11. Jozy Altidore, Toronto FC (12)

12. Julian Green, Greuther Furth# (15)

13. Giovanni Reyna, Borussia Dortmund (N/R) — What a goal.

14. Timothy Weah, Lille# (14)

15. Timothy Chandler, Eintracht Frankfurt (N/R) — Incredible resurgence.

16. Tim Ream, Fulham (13)

17. Matt Miazga, Reading (8)

18. Josh Sargent, Werder Bremen (9)

19. Miles Robinson, Atlanta United (23)

20. Ulysses Llanez, Wolfsburg U-19 (N/R) — Go on, son.

21. Tyler Boyd, Besiktas (21)

22. DeAndre Yedlin, Newcastle United (11)

23. Reggie Cannon, FC Dallas (N/R)

24. Michael Bradley, Toronto FC# (18)

25. Sebastian Lletget, LA Galaxy (22)

Next up, established: Fabian Johnson (Borussia Monchengladbach), Jesus Ferreira (FC Dallas), Yueill (San Jose Earthquakes), Arriola (DC United), Carter-Vickers (Luton Town), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew), Roldan (Seattle Sounders), Ethan Horvath (Club Brugge), Paxton Pomykal (FC Dallas), Sam Vines (Colorado Rapids), Opara (Minnesota United)

Next up, youth: Indiana Vassilev (Aston Villa), Konrad de la Fuente (Barcelona), Alex Mendez (Ajax U19), Chris Richards (Bayern Munich II), Richie Ledezma (PSV Eindhoven), Donovan Pines (DC United)