However, only 15 percent of those asked wanted to scrap the system altogether as 74 percent believed it should remain in the PL but being altered.
How can VAR be changed for the better? The main changes fans agree with are that supporters in the stadium should see the incident under review at the same time as the referees (81 percent) and 80 percent of those asked said referees should use the pitchside monitors.
The Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) and the Premier League had previously told referees not to use the pitchside monitors but those rules changed in December and since then there have been two incidents (at Norwich and Crystal Palace) where referees have reviewed incidents on the pitchside monitors.
Of course, this is a small sample size who were answering these questions but it does seem to reflect the general feeling of how VAR has been used in its debut season in the Premier League.
Generally decisions are correct but there are still some situations where VAR doesn’t really help as handball calls and red card decisions are objective. When it comes to offside, that is where the biggest improvement has been made as replays clearly show whether a player is offside or not after scoring a goal. Although that has been far from straightforward as several goals have been chalked off for a player having half a toe, an armpit or a kneecap offside.
How could VAR be improved in the Premier League? Please leave your thoughts (of which we know you have many on this particular subject!) in the comments section below. This should be interesting.
Here’s a look at four teams who have exceeded expectations, so far.
Sheffield United: 6th place, 36 points
Chris Wilder‘s Blades are the biggest surprise of the season in the Premier League. Period. Nobody expected this from the newly promoted side as they are in with a serious chance of qualifying for Europe. Their 3-5-2 formation with overlapping center backs and deep central midfielders bamboozles opponents and the Blades fans are in dreamland. With Wilder a lifelong fan, there is an incredible connection as he’s lead them from League One to the top six in the Premier League playing pretty much the same way and plenty of the players have been around for their journey back to the top-flight. Some of the signings they’ve made before and during the season have been masterstrokes and if European nights arrive in the Steel City next season. Bramall Lane will be rocking. Plenty of new boys are high in confidence early in the season then drop off but Sheffield United have been consistently excellent. They have only lost twice away from home all season long and those defeats came at Man City and Liverpool, the top two.
Leicester City: 3rd, 49 points
The Foxes have struggled a little in recent weeks but Brendan Rodgers has built a superb young team which took the league by storm in the opening half of the campaign. They are out of the Premier League title race but for large spells of the season they looked like the only challengers to Liverpool. Still, with Jamie Vardy rolling back the years up top and the likes of Wilfried Ndidi, James Maddison and Youri Tielemans consistently brilliant in midfield, plus Ricardo Pereira and Caglar Soyuncu superb in defense, they are worthy of a top four finish. With 13 games to go they have a 12-point lead over fifth place. It would take a monumental collapse for Leicester to not be in the Champions League next season. This is all as a result of smart decision making at all levels at the club. Rodgers is a brilliant manager, they have a great recruitment team and youngsters are choosing to sign for Leicester because there is a clear vision, playing style and philosophy.
Newcastle United: 12th, 31 points
Hands up who had Newcastle going down at the start of the season? Most of you will have your hands raised. With Rafael Benitez out and Steve Bruce in, Newcastle’s fans were furious and even the fact that Mike Ashley spent a bit of money on Joelinton and Allan Saint-Maximin didn’t calm things down. Bruce’s Newcastle have been awful to watch all season long and in terms of expected goals they would be rock bottom of the Premier League table. They’re aren’t and that is because this isn’t Bruce’s first rodeo and he has his team playing to its strengths as they’ve beaten Tottenham, Chelsea and Man United, plus drawn with Man City. They aren’t fun to watch but Newcastle sitting pretty in midtable at this point of the season, especially given all of the injuries they’ve had is a huge surprise.
Liverpool: 1st, 73 points
Not so much a surprise but just utterly unbelievable. With 24 wins from their first 25 games, Jurgen Klopp‘s side are unbeaten and are on course to shatter every single Premier League record for title winners. They have Arsenal’s unbeaten record of an entire campaign without a defeat in sight, and they are 42 league games unbeaten, which is closing in on Arsenal’s 49-game unbeaten run. The reigning European champions were supposed to gain confidence from winning the UEFA Champions League last season and missing out on the title by just one point but this has been ridiculous. Yes, we shouldn’t be surprised Liverpool will win the Premier League title but we should be surprised, and amazed, with how they are doing it.
Honorable mention:
Wolves: Have taken the next step with Traore and Jimenez superb in attack and they are in the Europa League last 32 and in the top four battle.
Chelsea: Frank Lampard‘s youngsters started strongly but like Leicester they’ve hit a few speed bumps. In the UCL last 16 and in the top four. Very decent.
Brighton & Hove Albion: Graham Potter‘s side play wonderful soccer and even though they’ve been dragged into a relegation battle, the way they play under Potter is a joy to watch.
TURIN, Italy — Walter Mazzarri stepped down as Torino coach on Tuesday after his club conceded 11 goals over its last two matches, and Moreno Longo was hired as his replacement.
After an embarrassing 7-0 rout at home by Atalanta, Torino lost 4-0 at relegation-threatened Lecce on Sunday to stretch its losing streak to three games.
“President Urbano Cairo and coach Walter Mazzarri, after a thorough analysis of the current situation, have decided to end their professional relationship,” the club said in a statement. “Torino Football Club announces therefore the consensual resolution of Walter Mazzarri’s contract.”
Longo is a former Torino player and youth squad coach who also coached Pro Vercelli and Frosinone.
Torino is in 12th place in Serie A, 11 points above the relegation zone.
Formerly at Watford, Mazzarri took over at Torino midway through last season.
The 23-year-old Rossetto played with Athletico Paranaense in Brazil’s top division. He was acquired for an undisclosed transfer fee using targeted allocation money.
Rossetto has spent his entire career with Athletico Paranaense except for a short loan stint in 2016 with Ferroviaria. He has made 71 appearances in the Brasileiro Serie A, scoring five goals.
“Matheus is a technically gifted midfielder who gets around the field well,” Atlanta United technical director Carlos Bocanegra said. “We’re pleased to add him to the team and look forward to him strengthening our midfield immediately.”
Coming off a season in which it lost to Toronto in the Eastern Conference final, Atlanta United has undergone a major overhaul.
The MLS team traded or sold Julian Gressel, Darlington Nagbe, Leandro Gonzalez Pirez and Tito Villalba, setting up the prospect of a much different look when the season begins in the CONCACAF Champions League on Feb. 18.
Multiple reports claim that Kepa Arrizabalaga’s time at Chelsea could soon be up as Frank Lampard wants to offload the Spanish goalkeeper in the summer.
Kepa, 25, arrived at Chelsea in the summer of 2018 as a replacement for Thibaut Courtois who left for Real Madrid as the Blues paid Athletic Bilbao $90 million which was the release clause in his contract and it made him the most expensive goalkeeper in the world.
Lampard has criticized Kepa openly for shaky displays this season and he dropped him for the 2-2 draw at Leicester City on Saturday as Willy Caballero started.
The Daily Express claim that Lampard wants to sign Burnley and England goalkeeper Nick Pope or Crystal Palace’s Vicente Guaita to replace Kepa but other reports state the Chelsea hierarchy aren’t keen on selling Kepa this summer.
Does Kepa deserve to be dropped and then be sold?
He certainly has been hesitant for most of his first two seasons at Chelsea, struggles to command his box and Chelsea’s defensive struggles this season have been blamed on their central defenders but Kepa hasn’t received that much criticism.
Now, you hear this a lot about goalkeepers: “He’s a good shot-stopper.” Kepa is but that is his overwhelming strength and after he undermined Maurizio Sarri in the League Cup final penalty shootout last season, there’s a sense he doesn’t quite fit in at Chelsea and isn’t a fans favorite at all.
Often there are groans around Stamford Bridge when the ball is played back to Kepa during a game and he is calm with the ball at his feet but often gets defenders in front of him in trouble with short passes. Kepa is okay. He’s not a goalkeeper worth $85 million and we all knew that from the start as that was his release clause and Chelsea were forced to pay it as Courtois left.
Lampard is still upset about not being able to sign a player in January even though their transfer ban was reduced and he made two statements at Leicester on Saturday. First, he replaced Kepa with veteran goalkeeper Caballero who was at fault for Leicester’s second goal. Second, he didn’t bring on a striker to replace Tammy Abraham late in the game to highlight the fact he didn’t get the striker he wanted.
Chelsea’s main area for upgrades are in goal, at center back and up front. Their spine needs strengthening and quality over quantity is needed as Lampard has plenty of players of very similar ability.