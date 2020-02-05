More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Christian Eriksen blasts Spurs for treatment, trophies

By Kyle BonnFeb 5, 2020, 7:51 AM EST
New Inter midfielder Christian Eriksen has spoken out about his final year at Tottenham and his desire to win trophies, and neither of those topics make for particularly easy reading for Spurs fans.

In an interview with BBC Sport, the 27-year-old said he felt like he was often made a scapegoat after announcing he would depart at the end of the season upon the expiration of his contract.

“If you have a short contract, you will be the black sheep,” Eriksen said, then discussing an “honest” interview given after the Champions League final where he first mentioned the possibility of leaving after the following season. “I did get the blame for a lot of stuff, for being the bad guy. I read I was the bad person in the changing room, that ever since I said I wanted to leave, it was no good me being there. To be honest, over the last few years, if anything came up, any player would think about leaving but I was the guy who said it publicly.”

Eriksen praised Jose Mourinho for allowing him to continue playing despite his situation, and said that it was not definite he would depart this winter until talks with Inter became more serious.

Then, speaking with Sky Italy, Eriksen blasted Spurs for the club’s inability to win trophies, coming closest during last summer’s Champions League final, in which the club fell to Liverpool. Eriksen seems to believe Tottenham wouldn’t come that close again.

“There’s a big chance of winning a trophy here or a bigger chance than where I was of course,” Eriksen told Sky Italy. “The Champions League final was a very bad day, we lost which you don’t want to remember. I’m here to win and start something new. The last time I won something was at Ajax so it’s many years ago. I still remember the feeling so I want to achieve it here as well.”

At Ajax, Eriksen was a three-time Dutch league champion and won the KNVB Bekker once as well. Inter is currently three points back of Juventus in a race for the Serie A title and has reached the Coppa Italia semifinals, while the club has fallen out of the Champions League and will take on Russian side Ludogorets in the Europa League later this month. Overall, Inter has not won a trophy since its 2010/11 Coppa Italia win, the season after winning its last Serie A title.

Mexico falls to Canada, will meet USWNT for Olympic berth

Canada women
KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 4, 2020, 10:03 PM EST
Mexico is the final obstacle between the USWNT and another trip to the Olympics.

Canada defeated Mexico 2-0 on Tuesday to win CONCACAF Olympic qualifying Group B and earn a semifinal scrap with Costa Rica.

The Yanks will meet Mexico at 10 p.m. ET Friday in the semifinal stage after cruising through Group A.

New international goals record holder Christine Sinclair scored to stretch the standard to 186, while defender Shelina Zadorsky scored her second.

Mexico’s improved a great deal in recent seasons, but lost to the USMNT 3-0 on May 26, 2019.

The semifinal winners meet Sunday in the final, both having clinched places in Tokyo.

Sinclair broke Abby Wambach’s record on Jan. 29.

Top 25 players in the USMNT pool right now

USMNT power rankings
Photo by David Hecker/picture alliance via Getty Images)
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 4, 2020, 9:36 PM EST
January camp is over following the USMNT’s 1-0 defeat of Costa Rica, but most of the movement on our player pool power rankings comes courtesy of the club game.

Save for Uly Llanez’s “I’m here” performance in that win over Los Ticos, most of the interim has been dominated by Americans Abroad.

Heck, Llanez is included in that; The 18-year-old has 10 goals and three assists in 11 games for Wolfsburg’s U-19 side.

Our first rankings came Nov. 12, four days before Gregg Berhalter’s Yanks rolled over Cuba and Canada to earn a spot in the CONCACAF Nations League semifinals.

This ranking comes almost two months before we’ll next see the red, white, and blue; The USMNT visits Netherlands and Wales on March 26 and 30.

As a reminder, here are some ground rules:

  • The ranking is meant to illustrate who would be most likely to positively affect a USMNT match, regardless of manager or teammates, right now.
  • Health doesn’t matter to our rankings if a current injury isn’t one that could drastically alter the player’s skill set moving forward.
  • Age/potential/experience doesn’t matter either, at least not much; It’s how likely you are to contribute to the team if put on the field right now. Obviously Chris Richards of Bayern Munich II is a better long-term prospect than 32-year-old Tim Ream, but most would rather have the Fulham man in a big spot right now.

Dropping out of our Top 25 are Cristian Roldan, Ike Opara, Fabian Johnson, Paul Arriola, Cameron Carter-Vickers, and Jackson Yueill.

Moving up two spots to second is Weston McKennie, who has become a key piece for another Schalke boss, while Wigan left back Antonee Robinson and Derby County midfielder Duane Holmes enter the list with bullets.

Two other Championship players, Matt Miazga and Tim Ream, slip down the board, but not as far as struggling Newcastle right back DeAndre Yedlin.

Who takes their places? Read on…

Top 25 USMNT players – February 2020

() last month
#injured

1. Christian Pulisic, Chelsea# (1) — Get well soon.
2. Weston McKennie, Schalke (4)
3. John Brooks, Wolfsburg (3)
4. Tyler Adams, RB Leipzig (2) — Healthy, and back starting.
5. Sergino Dest, Ajax (6)
6. Duane Holmes, Derby County (N/R) — Man’s on fire.
7. Alfredo Morales, Fortuna Dusseldorf (5)
8. Jordan Morris, Seattle Sounders (7)
9. Zack Steffen, Fortuna Dusseldorf (10)
10. Antonee Robinson, Wigan Athletic (N/R) — Almost AC Milan!
11. Jozy Altidore, Toronto FC (12)
12. Julian Green, Greuther Furth# (15)
13. Giovanni Reyna, Borussia Dortmund (N/R) — What a goal.
14. Timothy Weah, Lille# (14)
15. Timothy Chandler, Eintracht Frankfurt (N/R) — Incredible resurgence.
16. Tim Ream, Fulham (13)
17. Matt Miazga, Reading (8)
18. Josh Sargent, Werder Bremen (9)
19. Miles Robinson, Atlanta United (23)
20. Ulysses Llanez, Wolfsburg U-19 (N/R) — Go on, son.
21. Tyler Boyd, Besiktas (21)
22. DeAndre Yedlin, Newcastle United (11)
23. Reggie Cannon, FC Dallas (N/R)
24. Michael Bradley, Toronto FC# (18)
25. Sebastian Lletget, LA Galaxy (22)

Next up, established: Fabian Johnson (Borussia Monchengladbach), Jesus Ferreira (FC Dallas), Yueill (San Jose Earthquakes), Arriola (DC United), Carter-Vickers (Luton Town), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew), Roldan (Seattle Sounders), Ethan Horvath (Club Brugge), Paxton Pomykal (FC Dallas), Sam Vines (Colorado Rapids), Opara (Minnesota United)

Next up, youth: Indiana Vassilev (Aston Villa), Konrad de la Fuente (Barcelona), Alex Mendez (Ajax U19), Chris Richards (Bayern Munich II), Richie Ledezma (PSV Eindhoven), Donovan Pines (DC United)

Derby County excited to welcome Rooney’s old pals Manchester United

Clive Mason / Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 4, 2020, 8:32 PM EST
Derby County beat Northampton Town in the FA Cup on Tuesday to present Wayne Rooney with the opportunity to do something he’s never done in his life: beat Manchester United.

Rooney scored from the spot in the Rams’ 4-2 win, his third-straight game with a goal. It’s his 309th senior goal.

Rooney played the Red Devils six times — four times before he joined United and twice after — losing all six encounters as a member of Everton.

It will be extra special and surprising if he can make it happen in a fifth-round FA Cup match at Pride Park.

“He’s going to face the club where he had a wonderful career so of course it is special,” said Derby boss Phillip Cocu. “He comes back from the States, joins us and now plays his old club where he had a great career. We have to wait for a month but I’m sure he’ll be ready. It will be a beautiful game not just for Wayne, but everyone at the club. It’s a great game to look forward to and we will also try to win it, against a strong opponent.”

The goal was also Rooney’s 23rd in the FA Cup to go with seven assists.

Messi blasts Abidal, asks Barcelona director to name names

Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 4, 2020, 7:15 PM EST
Lionel Messi felt compelled to speak after Barcelona’s players were thrown under the bus by director of football Eric Abidal.

The Frenchman won four La Liga titles and two Champions League crowns with Barcelona before replacing Roberto Fernandez as Barca director of football in 2018.

Abidal claimed that the players did not work hard for Ernesto Valverde before he was fired for Quique Setien, and Messi bristled at the director’s words.

Posting a screenshot of Abidal’s interview on Instagram, Messi issued this verdict on his former teammate’s words. From Marca:

“I honestly do not like doing these things, but I think everyone has to be responsible for their tasks and take care of their decisions. The players are responsible for what happens on the pitch and we are also the first to recognise when we’re not doing well.

“Those responsible for the sports management must also assume their responsibilities and, above all, take ownership of the decisions they make. Finally, I think that when talking about players, names should be given. Because if not then we are tarred with comments that are said and are not true.”

Abidal’s not going to be pleased with that, and he has little recourse given Messi’s massive power and controlled tongue, let alone the fact that he’s trying to negotiate a new deal with the Argentine.

This chess move backfired.