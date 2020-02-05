More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

FA Cup: Spurs blow lead, erase deficit to top Saints

By Andy EdwardsFeb 5, 2020, 4:44 PM EST
Leave a comment

For the second time in 11 days’ time, Tottenham Hotspur coughed up a lead to Southampton in the fourth round of the FA Cup, only this time Jose Mourinho’s side was fortunate enough to escape with victory on the back of their own comeback capped off by an 87th-minute penalty kick.

[ MORE: Christian Eriksen blasts Spurs for treatment, trophies ]

From 1-0 up inside the opening quarter-hour, to a 2-1 down with under minutes to go, to 3-2 in a span of nine minutes, Tottenham are through to the fifth round where they’ll host Norwich City.

Spurs went ahead in the 12th minute and appeared to be off to the races. Ryan Sessegnon raced into the penalty area one-on-one with Jack Stephens before losing out and having the ball tackled away, but it fell directly to Tanguy Ndombele just outside the box. Ndombele hit it hard and low, first-time, and straight at Stephens as he returned to his feet. The ball ricocheted off the Saints defender and left goalkeeper Angus Gunn anchored in place.

The lead didn’t even last until halftime, though, as Shane Long put home a rebound after Hugo Lloris made a diving save in the 34th minute. It was Nathan Redmond‘s initial shot which came in from the edge of the area, only to be saved by the outstretch Lloris. He couldn’t hold the ball and no one in a white shirt arrived to clear the ball away before Long reached the top of the six-yard box and slotted it near post.

[ MORE: USMNT MF Duane Holmes scores again for Derby County ]

Saints took their lead on a devastating counter-attack in the 72nd minute. It began with a Spurs corner kick at one end of the field and Danny Ings tucking the ball in the far corner at the other end.

That lead lasted almost no time at all, though, as Lucas Moura had Spurs level within five minutes. Lucas and Dele Alli played a quick one-two outside the penalty area and the Brazilian tucked his left-footed finish home just as well as Ings had done minutes earlier.

Son Heung-min won, and converted, the penalty kick that proved the difference on the day, but it was once again Alli who pulled the strings and set up one of the game’s crucial moments. His through ball came cut Saints’ defense in half and left Gunn with no choice but to rush off his line, though it must be said the contact he made with Son was minimal, if any at all.

Spurs’ fifth-round clash with Norwich will take place back at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium midweek on the week starting March 2.

PL expected to realign transfer window to rest of Europe

Photo by Steven Paston/PA Images via Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsFeb 5, 2020, 7:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

The Premier League’s 20 clubs are set for discussions on Thursday over whether to realign the transfer window to the rest of Europe — how it used to be — or continue ending transfer activity prior to the start of the season.

[ MORE: Christian Eriksen blasts Spurs for treatment, trophies ]

For the past two seasons, the window for PL clubs closed the day before the season began — a change that many expected would lead other leagues around Europe to follow suit. The idea was that clubs would conduct all of their business prior to the first official game and that would allow for greater continuity and less uncertainty for managers when the results counted.

However, that hasn’t happened among any of the other top leagues in Europe, which left a handful of PL clubs in a no-win situation for much of August. While a PL club might receive an offer for a player they wish to move on, their inability to sign a replacement left them with one of two choices: keep an unhappy player whose value is likely decreasing, or leave your squad thin in the name of financial gain.

[ MORE: “Honest” Mourinho admits “the best team lost” ]

There is another potential fix that is expected to be considered: leave the window as it is for domestic transfers while leaving it open until the end of August for international signings.

As things presently stand, PL clubs are at a massive disadvantage and desperately need to rectify the situation before one (or more) of them are forced to endure another month of chaos.

‘Honest’ Mourinho admits ‘the best team lost’

Photo by Mark Leech/Offside/Offside via Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsFeb 5, 2020, 5:41 PM EST
Leave a comment

Is the sarcasm font on? Yes it is? OK then, here it goes…

Welcome to 2020, where Jose Mourinho continues to be the humble, honest and even-handed manager he has always been.

[ MORE: Christian Eriksen blasts Spurs for treatment, trophies ]

Moments after Tottenham Hotspur came back to secure a late victory over Southampton in the two sides’ FA Cup fourth-round replay on Wednesday, an “honest” Mourinho admitted that “the best team lost on the pitch,” and would be very difficult to disagree with that assessment.

Saints could have been two or three goals clear of Tottenham before Lucas Moura and Son Heung-min pulled off Spurs’ furious rally, but Ralph Hasenhuttl‘s side couldn’t put away its best chances and were made to pay for it. While he admits that Saints were the better of the two sides, Mourinho believes his players “were the ones with more heart and went to their limit” — quotes from the BBC:

“I have to be honest and say I think the best team lost on the pitch but my team were the ones with more heart and went to their limit. So many difficulties to even build a team, the options were not options to change the game. My team to deserved to win – but the best team lost.

“From the intensity level and freshness, they were much stronger than us. We tried to organize the team with the players available. They controlled us well. Dele changed the game after we switched to a back four. We had a link with Dele Alli, it was like trying to build a puzzle with a few pieces short.”

“We suffered. We played against a very good team, we played against a team that was the best team on the pitch but we deserved to win because we were in our limits. They had their best players, they had one more day rest, they were fresh.

“The players [played with their] souls and heart, and gave absolutely everything. Four matches over two rounds, really hard for the boys. They deserve this happiness.”

As for Dele Alli, who acted as the midfield maestro orchestrating the late comeback, it’s time for Spurs to win a trophy — something he says they “deserve” — and performances like this one on Wednesday are further proof of that fact.

“It has been a long time coming, we are one of the best teams in the world in the years we have been together, we deserve a trophy. But no one is going to give it to us, we have to keep pushing and not just for us but for the fans we have to win something.”

FOLLOW LIVE: Tottenham v. Southampton in FA Cup

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnFeb 5, 2020, 2:10 PM EST
Leave a comment

Spurs and Saints vie in their FA Cup replay at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the chance to meet Norwich City in the fifth round. Click the link below to follow along with the score with kickoff set for 2:45 p.m. ET.

[ LIVE: Follow all the FA Cup scores here ]

The match comes amid the newly instituted February break as both sides see their time off shortened by the replay.

Steven Bergwijn has been fantastic for Spurs since signing this winter, scoring on debut against Manchester City in the 2-0 win over the weekend, but he is not eligible for this game as he was not registered for the initial match between these two sides and therefore is not eligible for the replay. That leaves in-form winger Heung-Min Son up front by himself who has scored in each of his last three games. Harry Kane and Moussa Sissoko are both injured, and Dele Alli is rested after his knock over the weekend. Eric Dier gets the start in midfield while Lucas Moura supports Son up front.

For Southampton, the visitors will want to get Danny Ings back on track. The 27-year-old has been a goal machine this season but he has now gone four straight games without finding the back of the net. Southampton has won just one of those four, as Ings’ form is critical to their on-field results.

Spanish club Malaga facing potential administration

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnFeb 5, 2020, 1:33 PM EST
Leave a comment

Second-tier Spanish club Malaga, which was a Champions League quarterfinalist just seven short years ago, is facing potential sanctions for severe financial struggles.

Malaga was relegated from La Liga two seasons ago and after nearly bouncing back the next season, currently faces relegation to the third tier as they sit in 17th in the 22-team table. However, the greater struggles are taking place behind the scenes.

According to Spanish publication Cadena Cope, the Spanish governing body could force administration on the club, causing them to be relegated from the Segunda Division. The problems stem from mismanagement by Qatari owner Sheikh Abdullah Al Thani who has mismanaged the club’s finances to the point where they reportedly barely made a year-end payment of $5.5 million to keep the club afloat.

A report by Spanish publication Marca details the most glaring instances where Sheikh Al Thani mismanaged the club’s finance, including easy money on a buy-back payment, failing to offload unused players, and letting key players run down contracts rather than selling them for profit. Most notably, they had a chance to make a $5.5 million profit on Youssef En-Nesyri but failed to do so, with the player eventually moving to Sevilla.

The Cadena Cope report states that even should the club avoid relegation, it could be hit with a transfer ban that would prevent the club from signing new players until the financial situation is repaired. There is precedent for booting a club from the Segunda Division, after CF Reus Deportiu was excluded from competition last season, although a Spanish court eventually ruled for them to be reinstated to the Segunda B (third tier).