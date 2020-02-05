More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Photo by Fred Lee/Getty Images

Ighalo took pay-cut to join Man Utd: “I don’t care how much”

By Andy EdwardsFeb 5, 2020, 8:49 PM EST
Leave a comment

Odion Ighalo has confirmed what was widely speculated following his loan move to Manchester United: that he took a considerable pay-cut upon leaving Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua, and he was quite happy to do so.

[ MORE: PL expected to realign transfer window to rest of Europe ]

To hear Ighalo tell the story, it was a frantic right hours from the moment Man United reached out to his agent until the deal was completed and announced just before the transfer deadline. The 30-year-old Nigerian international revealed that he instructed his agent to get the deal done, at whatever cost — quotes from the Guardian:

“At 11 p.m. in Shanghai, my agent called me [to say] that United want to do the deal, so I woke up that night and started looking for a translator to go to the directors’ room and hit his door and all that. ‘My agent wants to speak to you, United are coming for me, you have to make this happen’ and all that.

“So, they started talking and discussing. I didn’t sleep throughout that night, because it was going to end at 7 a.m., Shanghai time, and the transfer [window] is going to close there.

“From 11 p.m. there was paperwork, negotiating and all that, for the loan deal, so we are talking and other teams are calling them, wanting me. But I told my agent that this is what I want. I want to come here.

“He said, ‘You’re going to get a pay cut to go to United.’ I said, ‘I don’t care. Make this deal happen. I want to go to United. I don’t care how much is the pay cut. I know that, make it happen.'”

He’s hardly the only one who’s thrilled by moving to a club the size and scope of United.

“When we were young back in Nigeria, we used to watch the Premier League on TV a lot, when the likes of Andy Cole used to play. People support Man United a lot back there in Nigeria, so I developed that love, because all of my siblings, they are Man United fans. I never thought this was going to happen.”

Second-tier Mirandes into Copa semis after ousting Villarreal

Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 5, 2020, 9:55 PM EST
Leave a comment

MADRID (AP) Small second-division club Mirandes pulled off another upset in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday, eliminating Villarreal 4-2 to reach the competition’s semifinals for the second time.

[ MORE: PL expected to realign transfer window to rest of Europe ]

The club from Miranda de Ebro, a city of about 35,000 people in northern Spain, had stunned two other first-division clubs in previous rounds – five-time champion Sevilla in the last 16 and Celta Vigo in the round of 32.

“Hi Spain, hi world,” the club posted on Twitter. “We keep making history.”

Players stayed on the field for several minutes after the match to celebrate and chant with the fans. The stadium’s announcer had asked the crowd not to invade the field after the final whistle.

Mirandes played in the Copa semifinals in 2011-12, losing to Athletic Bilbao. It made it to the competition’s quarterfinals in 2015-16.

The club has never played in Spain’s first division. It is in 11th place in the 22-team second-tier standings.

[ MORE: Christian Eriksen blasts Spurs for treatment, trophies ]

Villarreal, seventh in the first division, was trying to reach the Copa semifinals for the first time since 2015, when it lost to eventual champion Barcelona. It hadn’t made it to the last eight since that season.

“It is my worst defeat with Villarreal,” coach Javier Calleja said. “We came into the match with a lot of confidence. We leave very upset. We have to congratulate Mirandes for what it has been able to achieve. “

Matheus Aias opened the scoring for Mirandes in the 17th minute after getting past a defender outside the area and another inside the box. The visitors equalized less than 15 minutes later with a well-struck free kick by Javier Ontiveros.

Mirandes retook the lead with Martin Merquelanz converting a penalty awarded by video review in first-half stoppage time, and Santi Cazorla evened the match with another penalty in the 56th.

The hosts went ahead again two minutes later. Odei Onaindia, whose handball prompted the penalty for Villarreal, scored with a close-range touch after the visitors failed to clear a cross by the far post.

Antonio Sanchez sealed the victory after a breakaway in stoppage time.

“We weren’t going to come here and win the match just because we are in the first division and they are in the second,” Villarreal midfielder Vicente Iborra said. “We are upset because we wasted a great opportunity to be in the semifinals.”

Mirandes was the only lower-division club still alive entering the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey.

Lewandowski scores twice as Bayern wins 4-3 in cup QF (video)

Associated PressFeb 5, 2020, 8:10 PM EST
Leave a comment

MUNICH (AP) Robert Lewandowski scored two goals to take his season tally to 35 as Bayern Munich came from behind to beat Hoffenheim 4-3 on Wednesday and reach the quarterfinals of the German Cup.

[ MORE: Christian Eriksen blasts Spurs for treatment, trophies ]

Bayern is back on target to win the German domestic double again this season after retaking the lead in the Bundesliga on Saturday. It is the favorite in the cup too. Bayern is the only team from the Bundesliga’s top four to reach the quarterfinals after Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund were both knocked out Tuesday.

However, the win over Hoffenheim was marred by defensive errors which could prove costly if repeated against Bayern’s title rival Leipzig in the league on Sunday.

Bayern went behind to an own goal for the second cup game in a row when Jerome Boateng turned the ball into his own net in the eighth minute while trying to block a shot with his shin.

[ MORE: “Honest” Mourinho admits “the best team lost” ]

Four minutes later, it was the turn of Hoffenheim’s Benjamin Hubner to score an own goal by deflecting a cross past the goalkeeper with his knee to make it 1-1.

Thomas Muller put Bayern into the lead in the 20th off a cross from David Alaba. Lewandowski scored in the 36th and 80th minutes to move to 35 goals in all competitions this season — that’s 22 in the Bundesliga, 10 in the Champions League and three in the cup.

Hoffenheim wasted a string of second-half chances, but Moanes Dabbur took advantage of mix-ups in Bayern’s defense to score two late goals which left Bayern under pressure. Dabbur’s second came from a rebound after Bayern’s Benjamin Pavard smashed the ball against his own post.

PL expected to realign transfer window to rest of Europe

Photo by Steven Paston/PA Images via Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsFeb 5, 2020, 7:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

The Premier League’s 20 clubs are set for discussions on Thursday over whether to realign the transfer window to the rest of Europe — how it used to be — or continue ending transfer activity prior to the start of the season.

[ MORE: Christian Eriksen blasts Spurs for treatment, trophies ]

For the past two seasons, the window for PL clubs closed the day before the season began — a change that many expected would lead other leagues around Europe to follow suit. The idea was that clubs would conduct all of their business prior to the first official game and that would allow for greater continuity and less uncertainty for managers when the results counted.

However, that hasn’t happened among any of the other top leagues in Europe, which left a handful of PL clubs in a no-win situation for much of August. While a PL club might receive an offer for a player they wish to move on, their inability to sign a replacement left them with one of two choices: keep an unhappy player whose value is likely decreasing, or leave your squad thin in the name of financial gain.

[ MORE: “Honest” Mourinho admits “the best team lost” ]

There is another potential fix that is expected to be considered: leave the window as it is for domestic transfers while leaving it open until the end of August for international signings.

As things presently stand, PL clubs are at a massive disadvantage and desperately need to rectify the situation before one (or more) of them are forced to endure another month of chaos.

‘Honest’ Mourinho admits ‘the best team lost’

Photo by Mark Leech/Offside/Offside via Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsFeb 5, 2020, 5:41 PM EST
Leave a comment

Is the sarcasm font on? Yes it is? OK then, here it goes…

Welcome to 2020, where Jose Mourinho continues to be the humble, honest and even-handed manager he has always been.

[ MORE: Christian Eriksen blasts Spurs for treatment, trophies ]

Moments after Tottenham Hotspur came back to secure a late victory over Southampton in the two sides’ FA Cup fourth-round replay on Wednesday, an “honest” Mourinho admitted that “the best team lost on the pitch,” and would be very difficult to disagree with that assessment.

Saints could have been two or three goals clear of Tottenham before Lucas Moura and Son Heung-min pulled off Spurs’ furious rally, but Ralph Hasenhuttl‘s side couldn’t put away its best chances and were made to pay for it. While he admits that Saints were the better of the two sides, Mourinho believes his players “were the ones with more heart and went to their limit” — quotes from the BBC:

“I have to be honest and say I think the best team lost on the pitch but my team were the ones with more heart and went to their limit. So many difficulties to even build a team, the options were not options to change the game. My team to deserved to win – but the best team lost.

“From the intensity level and freshness, they were much stronger than us. We tried to organize the team with the players available. They controlled us well. Dele changed the game after we switched to a back four. We had a link with Dele Alli, it was like trying to build a puzzle with a few pieces short.”

“We suffered. We played against a very good team, we played against a team that was the best team on the pitch but we deserved to win because we were in our limits. They had their best players, they had one more day rest, they were fresh.

“The players [played with their] souls and heart, and gave absolutely everything. Four matches over two rounds, really hard for the boys. They deserve this happiness.”

As for Dele Alli, who acted as the midfield maestro orchestrating the late comeback, it’s time for Spurs to win a trophy — something he says they “deserve” — and performances like this one on Wednesday are further proof of that fact.

“It has been a long time coming, we are one of the best teams in the world in the years we have been together, we deserve a trophy. But no one is going to give it to us, we have to keep pushing and not just for us but for the fans we have to win something.”