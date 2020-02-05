More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Spanish club Malaga facing potential administration

By Kyle BonnFeb 5, 2020, 1:33 PM EST
Second-tier Spanish club Malaga, which was a Champions League quarterfinalist just seven short years ago, is facing potential sanctions for severe financial struggles.

Malaga was relegated from La Liga two seasons ago and after nearly bouncing back the next season, currently faces relegation to the third tier as they sit in 17th in the 22-team table. However, the greater struggles are taking place behind the scenes.

According to Spanish publication Cadena Cope, the Spanish governing body could force administration on the club, causing them to be relegated from the Segunda Division. The problems stem from mismanagement by Qatari owner Sheikh Abdullah Al Thani who has mismanaged the club’s finances to the point where they reportedly barely made a year-end payment of $5.5 million to keep the club afloat.

A report by Spanish publication Marca details the most glaring instances where Sheikh Al Thani mismanaged the club’s finance, including easy money on a buy-back payment, failing to offload unused players, and letting key players run down contracts rather than selling them for profit. Most notably, they had a chance to make a $5.5 million profit on Youssef En-Nesyri but failed to do so, with the player eventually moving to Sevilla.

The Cadena Cope report states that even should the club avoid relegation, it could be hit with a transfer ban that would prevent the club from signing new players until the financial situation is repaired. There is precedent for booting a club from the Segunda Division, after CF Reus Deportiu was excluded from competition last season, although a Spanish court eventually ruled for them to be reinstated to the Segunda B (third tier).

FOLLOW LIVE: Tottenham v. Southampton in FA Cup

By Kyle BonnFeb 5, 2020, 2:10 PM EST
Spurs and Saints vie in their FA Cup replay at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the chance to meet Norwich City in the fifth round. Click the link below to follow along with the score with kickoff set for 2:45 p.m. ET.

[ LIVE: Follow all the FA Cup scores here ]

The match comes amid the newly instituted February break as both sides see their time off shortened by the replay.

Steven Bergwijn has been fantastic for Spurs since signing this winter, scoring on debut against Manchester City in the 2-0 win over the weekend, but he is not eligible for this game as he was not registered for the initial match between these two sides and therefore is not eligible for the replay. That leaves in-form winger Heung-Min Son up front by himself who has scored in each of his last three games. Harry Kane and Moussa Sissoko are both injured, and Dele Alli is rested after his knock over the weekend. Eric Dier gets the start in midfield while Lucas Moura supports Son up front.

For Southampton, the visitors will want to get Danny Ings back on track. The 27-year-old has been a goal machine this season but he has now gone four straight games without finding the back of the net. Southampton has won just one of those four, as Ings’ form is critical to their on-field results.

Champions League squads changes for four PL teams

By Kyle BonnFeb 5, 2020, 12:43 PM EST
Monday was the deadline for all clubs to submit their final 25-man squads to UEFA for the knockout phase of the Champions League. With all four qualified Premier League teams still in the mix, it’s time to run through each club’s squad and see who made the cut and who was left at home.

Tottenham sees goalkeeper Hugo Lloris back in the fold after a serious elbow injury forced him to withdraw from the Champions League squad in October.

One significant note, thanks to new UEFA rules instituted during last year’s competition, no players are cup-tied for the knockout phase regardless of what competition they played for in the group stage. This is particularly of note to Liverpool who was able to add winger Takumi Minamino to the list despite the former RB Salzburg player having been deployed for the German club in the group stage before his January move. Spurs also benefitted from the new rule as Steven Bergwijn and Gedson Fernandes both would have previously been cup-tied.

The most notable exclusion comes for Tottenham Hotspur who sees Victor Wanyama left off the squad, having made just one appearance for Spurs since September in a six-minute showing against Bayern Munich in the Champions League group stage finale. Liverpool also left off young defender Sepp van den Berg who was sacrificed for the inclusion of new boy Minamino.

For Manchester City, the injured Leroy Sane was left on the squad with nobody new arriving. The same occurred for Chelsea who saw Ruben Loftus-Cheek still in the group despite his recovery from an Achilles tear.

Liverpool

IN: Takumi Minamino (transfer, RB Salzburg)
OUT: Sepp van den Berg

Full squad: Alisson, Adrian, Andy Lonergan, Caoimhim Kelleher*; Virgil Van Dijk, Dejan Lovren, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, Andy Robertson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Adam Lewis*; Fabinho, Georginio Wijnaldum, James Milner, Naby Keita, Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Adam Lallana, Xherdan Shaqiri, Harvey Elliott, Curtis Jones*, Herbie Kane*, Neco Williams*, Yasser Larouci*; Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, Takumi Minamino, Divock Origi, Rhian Brewster*.

Manchester City

IN: [none]
OUT: Angelino (loan, RB Leipzig), Ian Poveda (transfer, Leeds United)

Full squad: Ederson, Claudio Bravo Scott Carson; John Stones, Kyle Walker, Aymeric Laporte, Nicolas Otamendi, Benjamin Mendy, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Joao Cancelo, Eric Garcia*; Fernandinho, Ilkay Gundogan, Rodri, Leroy Sane, Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, David Silva, Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden*; Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, Sergio Aguero.

Chelsea

IN: [none]
OUT: Marc Guehi (loan, Swansea City), George McEachran (loan, Cambuur)

Full squad: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Willy Caballero, Jamie Cumming*, Nicholas Tie*; Antonio Rudiger, Marcos Alonso, Andreas Christensen, Kurt Zouma, Cesar Azpilicueta, Fikayo Tomori, Emerson, Reece James*; Jorginho, N’Golo Kante, Ross Barkley, Willian, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount*, Callum Hudson-Odoi*, Christian Pulisic, Billy Gilmour*, Tammy Abraham, Pedro, Olivier Giroud, Michy Batshuayi.

Tottenham Hotspur

IN: Steven Bergwijn (transfer, PSV), Hugo Lloris, Gedson Fernandes (loan, Benfica)
OUT: Christian Eriksen (transfer, Inter), Danny Rose (loan, Newcastle), Kyle Walker-Peters (loan, Southampton), Victor Wanyama, Troy Parrott

Full squad: Hugo Lloris, Michel Vorm, Paulo Gazzaniga, Alfie Whiteman*, Brandon Austin*; Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vergtonghen, Davinson Sanchez, Serge Aurier, Juan Foyth*, Ben Davies, Ryan Sessegnon, Japhet Tanganga*, Timothy Eyoma*; Eric Dier, Harry Winks, Erik Lamela, Moussa Sissoko, Giovani Lo Celso, Dele Alli, Tanguy Ndombele, Gedson Fernandes, Oliver Skipp*, Jamie Bowden*, Harvey White*; Harry Kane, Lucas Moura, Heung-Min Son, Steven Bergwijn.

*denotes a “List B” player, who must be born on, or after, 1 January 1995 and eligible to play for the club concerned for any uninterrupted period of two years since his 15th birthday. A club can list an unlimited number of List B players, whereas they may only list 25 List A players

Marco Reus out 4 weeks with muscle injury

By Kyle BonnFeb 5, 2020, 11:41 AM EST
Borussia Dortmund attacker Marco Reus picked an awfully bad time to find himself out a month.

The 30-year-old has been in fabulous form, with six goals and five assists in his last eight Bundesliga appearances. That all comes to a halt now as the club announced Reus suffered an unspecified muscle injury during the 3-2 DFB-Pokal loss to Werder Bremen on Tuesday.

With the Champions League knockout stages coming up in mid-February and the Bundesliga title race in full swing, Reus has found an awfully terrible time to get injured. Not only on a team level, but a personal one as well. Borussia Dortmund’s attacking talent is bursting at the seams, and that could complicate Reus’s eventual return. Jadon Sancho is on absolute fire with nine goals and seven assists in his last nine league games, new signing Erling Haaland is a goal machine, and even Julian Brandt is banging in a few strikes of late.

Mario Gotze and Thorgan Hazard will likely be the biggest beneficiaries of Reus’s injury, and should either of the two find their form – especially Hazard, who was an assist machine to start the season before eventually falling back to Earth – then Reus may find his place in the starting lineup in serious jeopardy.

The blow to Dortmund is significant as well. The German club is drawn against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League Round of 16, with Reus set to miss both legs of the matchup. PSG is roasting Ligue 1, and with Neymar in spectacular form, Kylian Mbappe putting in shifts, and Mauro Icardi settled in nicely, Dortmund will need all the attacking firepower it can muster to keep up.

In addition, the Bundesliga title race is a vicious one. Dortmund sits in third, three points back of leaders Bayern Munich and two behind RB Leipzig. Reus is likely to be fit by the time Dortmund matches up with Bayern on April 4 and certainly for the penultimate match of the season against Leipzig on May 9, but nonetheless any slip between now and then could prove deadly. Reus is set to miss matches against competitive sides in Bayer Leverkusen, Borussia Monchengladbach, and SC Freiburg, so Dortmund will need to make due in his absence.

James Milner supports young Liverpool FA Cup squad at Anfield

By Kyle BonnFeb 5, 2020, 9:49 AM EST
Alisson went home to Rio. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Adam Lallana vacationed across the pond to Miami. Fabinho and Roberto Firmino soaked up the sun in the Maldives.

Not James Milner. He spent his February break in the 45-degree Anfield cold with the Liverpool youth team.

With Reds boss Jurgen Klopp giving the first team its February hiatus unchallenged, the manager instead sent the youth team to play in the FA Cup replay against Shrewsbury Town, winning the match 1-0 on a late own-goal. Milner was on hand to watch the young squad, even training with the team before the match and giving a team talk as well. According to one report, he was even one of the most excited figures in the post-match dressing room after the victory.

It certainly helped that he was due at Melwood for recovery from a muscle injury that has forced him to miss the last month of action, but his presence with the youth squad clearly had an impact on both the players and the boss.

“He trained with us yesterday and that obviously gives a boost,” said 18-year-old Neco Williams, who was part of the matchday starting lineup for Liverpool. “For him to be here today, to be in the changing rooms giving us advice, cheering us on I thought it was unbelievable from him. All the lads will cherish that. It was a special night for a lot of us, a night that we’ll remember for a long time especially the debutants.”

“He trained with us yesterday and he asked whether he could come along. I think the answer is: ‘Yes, of course you can.’ It was very respectful to ask,” said youth team manager Neil Critchley, who took charge of the FA Cup game for Liverpool with Klopp also on holiday. “He then said: ‘Can I come in the dressing room?’ What do you think? ‘Of course!’ He was giving words of advice, he was getting right behind the players. He was vocal in the dressing room. He was animated. He was vocal behind me, I could hear him. He was genuinely delighted at how the boys performed and I can’t thank him enough.”

Milner, known for his no-nonsense personality and his dedication to the game, seems form fitted to this kind of action. The 34-year-old has been with Liverpool since joining from Man City in 2015, making 205 appearances for the Reds across all competitions.

The Premier League’s brief February break sees the club have two weeks off, with its next match coming against Norwich City on February 15. This year is the first that a break was built into the schedule.