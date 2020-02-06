More shocks as Athletic Bilbao knocks Barcelona out of Copa del Rey

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

The giants are falling in the Copa del Rey.

Inaki Williams scored in stoppage time to lead Athletic Bilbao past Barcelona in the Copa del Rey, hours after Real Sociedad knocked Real Madrid out of the tournament.

Athletic Bilbao has won the second-most Copa del Rey titles in Spanish history, with 23 wins. Barca has the most with 30.

It’s the latest setback of a troubling season for Barcelona, who has already changed managers and seen plenty of inner turmoil.

Williams turned an Ibai Gomez cross past Marc-Andre ter Stegen in the third minute of second-half stoppage time to clinch a place in the semifinals with Real Sociedad, Granada, and Cinderella story Mirandes of the Segunda Division.

The Copa del Rey will not include an El Clasico rival for the first time since 2010, when Sevilla beat Atletico Madrid.

Barca was awarded five yellow cards on the day including one to Lionel Messi, who was stopped 1v1 by Unai Simon moments before Williams won it.

Quique Setien’s Barca is three points back of Real Madrid in the race for La Liga, seven points clear of third-place Getafe. The season’s second El Clasico comes March 1 at the Bernabeu.