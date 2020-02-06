Montreal star Piatti ‘welcomed’ by San Lorenzo president

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

One of the best players in Major League Soccer’s history is going home.

Ignacio Piatti has left the Montreal Impact to sign with San Lorenzo, the Argentine club of former Newcastle center back Fabricio Coloccini and ex-Sunderland man Santiago Vergini.

Piatti was far and away the Impact’s top player, scoring 66 times with 29 assists in 135 matches. He scored 50 of those goals between 2016-18.

However, the 35-year-old missed all but 11 matches last season with knee injuries.

San Lorenzo sits 12th in the Argentine Superliga, nine points back of the lead on a congested table. Piatti won the Copa Libertadores with Santo before moving to MLS.

The 2020 MLS season is going to test new Montreal boss Thierry Henry, who does have attacking talent through Bojan Krkic, Saphir Taider, and others. But Piatti is a powerful part of the Impact’s run in MLS.