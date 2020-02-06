More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Marred by injuries, Dembele fails to meet expectations

Associated PressFeb 6, 2020, 9:46 AM EST
MADRID (AP) More than 17,000 fans were at the Camp Nou when Ousmane Dembele was officially introduced by Barcelona in 2017.

[ MORE: Ligue 1 score, schedule 

The expectations were high at the time. The then-20-year-old French forward had been touted as a possible replacement for Neymar, who had just left for Paris Saint-Germain in a record transfer.

Barcelona paid 105 million euros (then $125 million) to sign Dembele from Borussia Dortmund, with add-ons that could have reached 147 million euros ($175 million) and made him the second-highest transfer in soccer history at the time.

Two-and-a-half seasons later, though, Barcelona is still waiting for Dembele to meet all those expectations.

Dembele’s stint with Barcelona has been marked by his numerous injuries, not his goals. Wearing the No. 11 shirt that Neymar used to wear, Dembele has been injured nine different times since arriving, being sidelined for several months and missing more than 60 matches. In the nearly 70 matches Dembele did play, he scored 19 goals.

Dembele’s latest setback is a right-thigh hamstring tear that is likely to keep him out of action for the rest of the season. The injury came in training on Monday as he entered the final stages of his recovery from an injury that had already kept him sidelined since November.

He was almost certain to have a place in the starting lineup once he was back, as striker Luis Suarez is also out injured and is not expected to be fit again until later in the season. Young forward Carles Perez, who also competed for a spot in the attack, signed with Roma in last month’s transfer window. His main competition would have come from Ansu Fati, who is only 17 years old.

“I was confident that Dembele was going to be very helpful for us,” Barcelona coach Quique Setien said Wednesday. “It was unfortunate. It’s sad to see him like that. He is a great kid, I saw how he had been working hard.”

The 22-year-old Dembele had his first major injury shortly after he debuted with Barcelona. It was another hamstring injury, in the left leg, and it kept him out for four months.

Most of his injuries have been muscle problems, with a few ankle issues thrown in.

Dembele’s most recent injury will likely force Barcelona to try to sign another forward, though it will have to look for the player in the Spanish market as the international window ended last month. It would also need authorization from the Spanish soccer federation to add another player to its roster.

The club’s only signing in attack was young Portuguese forward Francisco Trincao, but he will only join the squad after the end of the season.

One of the forwards linked to a possible move to Barcelona is Angel Rodriguez, who has nine goals in 19 Spanish league games with third-place Getafe.

“We will see how it goes,” Setien said. “But if we can’t bring anyone else, it will be fine. We will keep working the same way as we did before.”

Barcelona is also mired in off-the-field problems. Lionel Messi this week publicly hit back at sports director Eric Abidal for criticizing his efforts under former coach Ernesto Valverde. Messi used his Instagram account to say Abidal and other club directors should take responsibility for their recent decisions. Abidal met with club president Josep Bartomeu on Wednesday and was expected to remain on the job.

Ranking the new 2020 MLS jerseys

Major League Soccer
By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 6, 2020, 10:45 AM EST
Okay, we are going to do this, we are going to ranking the new MLS jerseys ahead of the 2020 season.

In a special event to unveil the new MLS jerseys in New York City on Wednesday, famous names (Jaime Moreno, Ninja, DeAndre Hopkins and Majid Jordan to name a few) took to the catwalk to model the EQT kits which will be worn during the 25th anniversary season of Major League Soccer.

There is a level of similarity between a lot of these jerseys given the adidas design has gone with three big stripes on the shoulders to mark the throwback but some are, well, out there and others are ridiculously slick.

Okay, you know the drill, rank your favorites in the comments section below as we rank the 26 kits released so far for 2020.

Too much going on…

26. Orlando City
25. Houston Dynamo
24. New England Revolution
23. Real Salt Lake
22. San Jose Earthquakes

Not quite sure where to start with these jerseys. Not quite sure what that design is on the Orlando, Houston and Real Salt Lake jerseys but it just sticks out too much. As for San Jose, it needs to lose the yellow line and New England’s sponsor panel is way too prominent.

Just okay

21. Seattle Sounders
20. New York Red Bulls
19. Columbus Crew
18. Colorado Rapids
17. FC Dallas

Found myself saying ‘meh, they’re alright’ to most of these. FC Dallas are unlucky to be in this category, while I don’t mind the Red Bull logo as much as most people on the RBNY jerseys. Pretty disappointed with Seattle’s effort.

Potential to be growers

16. Sporting KC
15. Vancouver Whitecaps
14. Toronto FC
13. Nashville SC
12. New York City FC

The longer the 2020 season goes on the more I will probably like these five jerseys. New York City and Nashville have gone for a pretty simple look at it works. Expected a little more from Sporting KC and the two Canadian teams in this section have gone a little to heavy with the wavy brush strokes for my liking.

Plain and classy

11. Philadelphia Union
10. Montreal Impact
9. LA Galaxy
8. Chicago Fire
7. DC United
6. Atlanta United

Now we are getting to the good stuff. I’m a big fan of teams keeping it simple with jerseys and Atlanta United, LA and Montreal do that with these white jerseys. DC United’s kit is perhaps the best ‘throwback’ among the bunch as I can smell RFK and the great Bruce Arena teams of 1996-98 when I look at this jersey. Philly’s jersey, like their team, is underrated and the rebrand of the Chicago Fire FC has revealed this beautiful away jersey.

Take my money, now!

5. FC Cincinnati
4. Portland Timbers
3. LAFC
2. Minnesota United
1. Inter Miami

My goodness, if Inter Miami’s play on the pitch matches how good their inaugural away jersey looks we are in for a treat. The black and pink just works superbly well. What a look. Big fan of the Loons new kit too with their badge featuring prominently on the shirt itself but it is just subtle enough to work. LAFC are as sleek as ever in black and gold, while I like the different styles FC Cincy and the Timbers have gone for with the squares and stripes respectively.

Silva loses CAS appeal after battling US Soccer’s promotion/relegation rules

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 6, 2020, 8:53 AM EST
Riccardo Silva has lost his appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) as he battled to overturn U.S. Soccer’s rules blocking promotion and relegation.

Silva, a wealthy businessmen who owns second-tier side Miami FC, campaigned to overturn the closed system of Major League Soccer and wanted to bring an open pyramid to soccer in North America.

The ruling at the center of this battle was from FIFA, world soccer’s governing body, as Article 9 states “a club’s entitlement to take part in a domestic league championship shall depend principally on sporting merit.”

His legal battle against U.S. Soccer has lasted for over two-and-a-half years and his appeal over a FIFA ruling in favor of U.S. Soccer was rejected by CAS earlier this week.

CAS stated that FIFA’s rules only apply to competitions that already existed as a pyramid structure and added that “while the wording of Article 9 could be understood as rendering that provision to be universally applicable, FIFA didn’t intend for the rule to apply to U.S. Soccer.”

According to New York Times reporter Tariq Panja, Silva’s representatives are “proud of their fight” and still believe that “an open, merit-based system would bring major benefits to the quality of the game, and would create inclusive, competitive and non-discriminatory soccer in the USA.”

Currently MLS is a closed league where no teams can be relegated to a lower division or promoted into MLS due to finishing top of the second-tier. The only way teams can enter MLS is by being voted in by the expansion committee and by paying an expansion franchise fee.

Those hoping for promotion and relegation in North American soccer will keep fighting but this is a big blow for their hopes of making it a reality.

The United Soccer League (USL) have already discussed possible movement between their USL Championship, League One and League Two divisions in the coming years. However, given USL’s close alignment with MLS due to each top tier team either having to have a reserve squad playing in the USL or be affiliated with another USL team, there won’t be any concerted push from the current second-tier to make promotion and relegation to and from MLS a reality.

Premier League change transfer window dates

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 6, 2020, 7:56 AM EST
The 20 Premier League clubs have voted to change the dates of the transfer window back to what it was before to realign with Europe’s other top leagues.

There’s a joke somewhere in there about Brexit…

For the 2020-21 season the PL will end its transfer window on Sept. 1 as last summer it had ended the window in early August, a few days before the new season kicked off.

That change was made to stop teams losing players after a few games of the new campaign as speculation about a potential move could see them lose focus and force through a move, leaving many of the PL’s smaller clubs struggling early in the season.

It is understood the big six teams in the Premier League pushed hard to realign the dates with Europe because they felt like La Liga, Serie A, Ligue 1 and the Bundesliga were gaining a competitive advantage as they could purchase Premier League players at a later date (their windows all remained open until Sept. 1) without PL clubs able to bring in replacements.

Here is the statement in full from the Premier League as the decision was confirmed at their latest shareholders meeting:

“At a Shareholders’ Meeting today, Premier League clubs voted to adopt a change to the Summer Transfer Window closing date for season 2020/21.  This will move the closing date back to the traditional point at the end of August/early September.

“The 2020 closing date will therefore be 17:00 BST on 1 September (31 August 2020 being a UK Bank Holiday). Clubs agreed after discussing the topic at length at previous Shareholders’ Meetings.”

This change is just for the 2020-21 season but it is tough to see it not being extended for the next few seasons.

Premier League clubs have tried shutting the window before the season and didn’t like it and now they have reverted to the old dates.

For me, I like having squads confirmed and settled before a season begins but maybe I’m in the minority.

Second-tier Mirandes into Copa semis after ousting Villarreal

Associated PressFeb 5, 2020, 9:55 PM EST
MADRID (AP) Small second-division club Mirandes pulled off another upset in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday, eliminating Villarreal 4-2 to reach the competition’s semifinals for the second time.

[ MORE: PL expected to realign transfer window to rest of Europe ]

The club from Miranda de Ebro, a city of about 35,000 people in northern Spain, had stunned two other first-division clubs in previous rounds – five-time champion Sevilla in the last 16 and Celta Vigo in the round of 32.

“Hi Spain, hi world,” the club posted on Twitter. “We keep making history.”

Players stayed on the field for several minutes after the match to celebrate and chant with the fans. The stadium’s announcer had asked the crowd not to invade the field after the final whistle.

Mirandes played in the Copa semifinals in 2011-12, losing to Athletic Bilbao. It made it to the competition’s quarterfinals in 2015-16.

The club has never played in Spain’s first division. It is in 11th place in the 22-team second-tier standings.

[ MORE: Christian Eriksen blasts Spurs for treatment, trophies ]

Villarreal, seventh in the first division, was trying to reach the Copa semifinals for the first time since 2015, when it lost to eventual champion Barcelona. It hadn’t made it to the last eight since that season.

“It is my worst defeat with Villarreal,” coach Javier Calleja said. “We came into the match with a lot of confidence. We leave very upset. We have to congratulate Mirandes for what it has been able to achieve. “

Matheus Aias opened the scoring for Mirandes in the 17th minute after getting past a defender outside the area and another inside the box. The visitors equalized less than 15 minutes later with a well-struck free kick by Javier Ontiveros.

Mirandes retook the lead with Martin Merquelanz converting a penalty awarded by video review in first-half stoppage time, and Santi Cazorla evened the match with another penalty in the 56th.

The hosts went ahead again two minutes later. Odei Onaindia, whose handball prompted the penalty for Villarreal, scored with a close-range touch after the visitors failed to clear a cross by the far post.

Antonio Sanchez sealed the victory after a breakaway in stoppage time.

“We weren’t going to come here and win the match just because we are in the first division and they are in the second,” Villarreal midfielder Vicente Iborra said. “We are upset because we wasted a great opportunity to be in the semifinals.”

Mirandes was the only lower-division club still alive entering the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey.