The 20 Premier League clubs have voted to change the dates of the transfer window back to what it was before to realign with Europe’s other top leagues.

There’s a joke somewhere in there about Brexit…

For the 2020-21 season the PL will end its transfer window on Sept. 1 as last summer it had ended the window in early August, a few days before the new season kicked off.

That change was made to stop teams losing players after a few games of the new campaign as speculation about a potential move could see them lose focus and force through a move, leaving many of the PL’s smaller clubs struggling early in the season.

It is understood the big six teams in the Premier League pushed hard to realign the dates with Europe because they felt like La Liga, Serie A, Ligue 1 and the Bundesliga were gaining a competitive advantage as they could purchase Premier League players at a later date (their windows all remained open until Sept. 1) without PL clubs able to bring in replacements.

Here is the statement in full from the Premier League as the decision was confirmed at their latest shareholders meeting:

“At a Shareholders’ Meeting today, Premier League clubs voted to adopt a change to the Summer Transfer Window closing date for season 2020/21. This will move the closing date back to the traditional point at the end of August/early September.

“The 2020 closing date will therefore be 17:00 BST on 1 September (31 August 2020 being a UK Bank Holiday). Clubs agreed after discussing the topic at length at previous Shareholders’ Meetings.”

This change is just for the 2020-21 season but it is tough to see it not being extended for the next few seasons.

Premier League clubs have tried shutting the window before the season and didn’t like it and now they have reverted to the old dates.

For me, I like having squads confirmed and settled before a season begins but maybe I’m in the minority.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports