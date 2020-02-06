Okay, we are going to do this, we are going to ranking the new MLS jerseys ahead of the 2020 season.

In a special event to unveil the new MLS jerseys in New York City on Wednesday, famous names (Jaime Moreno, Ninja, DeAndre Hopkins and Majid Jordan to name a few) took to the catwalk to model the EQT kits which will be worn during the 25th anniversary season of Major League Soccer.

There is a level of similarity between a lot of these jerseys given the adidas design has gone with three big stripes on the shoulders to mark the throwback but some are, well, out there and others are ridiculously slick.

Okay, you know the drill, rank your favorites in the comments section below as we rank the 26 kits released so far for 2020.

1996 ⏩ 2020 Fresh take on an iconic look. Our @adidassoccer EQT kits celebrating the 25th season of MLS. #FORWARD25 pic.twitter.com/G1iyknUhi5 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) February 6, 2020

Too much going on…

26. Orlando City

25. Houston Dynamo

24. New England Revolution

23. Real Salt Lake

22. San Jose Earthquakes

Not quite sure where to start with these jerseys. Not quite sure what that design is on the Orlando, Houston and Real Salt Lake jerseys but it just sticks out too much. As for San Jose, it needs to lose the yellow line and New England’s sponsor panel is way too prominent.

Just okay

21. Seattle Sounders

20. New York Red Bulls

19. Columbus Crew

18. Colorado Rapids

17. FC Dallas

Found myself saying ‘meh, they’re alright’ to most of these. FC Dallas are unlucky to be in this category, while I don’t mind the Red Bull logo as much as most people on the RBNY jerseys. Pretty disappointed with Seattle’s effort.

Potential to be growers

16. Sporting KC

15. Vancouver Whitecaps

14. Toronto FC

13. Nashville SC

12. New York City FC

The longer the 2020 season goes on the more I will probably like these five jerseys. New York City and Nashville have gone for a pretty simple look at it works. Expected a little more from Sporting KC and the two Canadian teams in this section have gone a little to heavy with the wavy brush strokes for my liking.

Plain and classy

11. Philadelphia Union

10. Montreal Impact

9. LA Galaxy

8. Chicago Fire

7. DC United

6. Atlanta United

Now we are getting to the good stuff. I’m a big fan of teams keeping it simple with jerseys and Atlanta United, LA and Montreal do that with these white jerseys. DC United’s kit is perhaps the best ‘throwback’ among the bunch as I can smell RFK and the great Bruce Arena teams of 1996-98 when I look at this jersey. Philly’s jersey, like their team, is underrated and the rebrand of the Chicago Fire FC has revealed this beautiful away jersey.

Take my money, now!

5. FC Cincinnati

4. Portland Timbers

3. LAFC

2. Minnesota United

1. Inter Miami

My goodness, if Inter Miami’s play on the pitch matches how good their inaugural away jersey looks we are in for a treat. The black and pink just works superbly well. What a look. Big fan of the Loons new kit too with their badge featuring prominently on the shirt itself but it is just subtle enough to work. LAFC are as sleek as ever in black and gold, while I like the different styles FC Cincy and the Timbers have gone for with the squares and stripes respectively.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports