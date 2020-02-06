Isak, loanee Odegaard send Real Madrid out of Copa del Rey

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Real Madrid will not win the Copa del Rey.

They won’t even get close.

La Liga’s current leaders were dismissed from the tournament in a 4-3 loss at home to Real Sociedad, the visitors boasting Madrid loanee Martin Odegaard.

While the Norwegian star scored, it was Swedish phenom Alexander Isak who did the damage with two goals and an assist in a 16-minute span after halftime.

Isak has 13 goals in 27 matches this season, with seven coming in the Copa del Rey.

It was 1-0 to the visitors at halftime, and 3-0 before Marcelo finally scored for Madrid. Rodrygo and Nacho Fernandez pulled the hosts to within one, but it was too little, too late.

Real Madrid had never conceded four goals in a match under Zinedine Zidane, and this loss ends their side’s 21-match unbeaten streak.

Madrid has 19 tournament wins in Copa del Rey history but has not played in a final since beating Barcelona in the 2013/14 event.

Athletic Bilbao and Barcelona are staging the final quarterfinal Thursday, and the winner will join Real Sociedad, Granada, and Cinderella story Mirandes of the Segunda Division in the semis.