Isak, loanee Odegaard send Real Madrid out of Copa del Rey

Real Madrid will not win the Copa del Rey.
They won’t even get close.
La Liga’s current leaders were dismissed from the tournament in a 4-3 loss at home to Real Sociedad, the visitors boasting Madrid loanee Martin Odegaard.
While the Norwegian star scored, it was Swedish phenom Alexander Isak who did the damage with two goals and an assist in a 16-minute span after halftime.
Isak has 13 goals in 27 matches this season, with seven coming in the Copa del Rey.
It was 1-0 to the visitors at halftime, and 3-0 before Marcelo finally scored for Madrid. Rodrygo and Nacho Fernandez pulled the hosts to within one, but it was too little, too late.
Real Madrid had never conceded four goals in a match under Zinedine Zidane, and this loss ends their side’s 21-match unbeaten streak.
Madrid has 19 tournament wins in Copa del Rey history but has not played in a final since beating Barcelona in the 2013/14 event.
Athletic Bilbao and Barcelona are staging the final quarterfinal Thursday, and the winner will join Real Sociedad, Granada, and Cinderella story Mirandes of the Segunda Division in the semis.
There were three non-MLS players on the USMNT roster for last month’s friendly win over Costa Rica, but it could have been there.
That’s the story of Pumas playmaker Sebastian Saucedo, according to Goal.com, who hopes the federation won’t forget about him when it comes to Olympic qualifying.
Saucedo, 23, was not released by his Liga MX side because of a Feb. 2 visit to Santos Laguna. The winger played 71 minutes in his fourth appearance for the club during the Clausura.
He’s represented both Mexico and the United States at youth levels, but the Costa Rica match could’ve been his first senior cap.
For now, he’s looking to representing the U.S. at the U-23 level.
“For Olympic qualification, there’s the FIFA date. I imagine the club will deal with that when it comes to letting us go or not. I’d like to go. It would be a dream to qualify for the Olympics.”
In 90 matches with Real Salt Lake, Saucedo scored six goals with 12 assists. Saucedo is an RSL Academy product, but did have a loan to Veracruz for almost all of 2016.
One of the best players in Major League Soccer’s history is going home.
Ignacio Piatti has left the Montreal Impact to sign with San Lorenzo, the Argentine club of former Newcastle center back Fabricio Coloccini and ex-Sunderland man Santiago Vergini.
Piatti was far and away the Impact’s top player, scoring 66 times with 29 assists in 135 matches. He scored 50 of those goals between 2016-18.
However, the 35-year-old missed all but 11 matches last season with knee injuries.
San Lorenzo sits 12th in the Argentine Superliga, nine points back of the lead on a congested table. Piatti won the Copa Libertadores with Santo before moving to MLS.
The 2020 MLS season is going to test new Montreal boss Thierry Henry, who does have attacking talent through Bojan Krkic, Saphir Taider, and others. But Piatti is a powerful part of the Impact’s run in MLS.
The giants are falling in the Copa del Rey.
Inaki Williams scored in stoppage time to lead Athletic Bilbao past Barcelona in the Copa del Rey, hours after Real Sociedad knocked Real Madrid out of the tournament.
Athletic Bilbao has won the second-most Copa del Rey titles in Spanish history, with 23 wins. Barca has the most with 30.
It’s the latest setback of a troubling season for Barcelona, who has already changed managers and seen plenty of inner turmoil.
Williams turned an Ibai Gomez cross past Marc-Andre ter Stegen in the third minute of second-half stoppage time to clinch a place in the semifinals with Real Sociedad, Granada, and Cinderella story Mirandes of the Segunda Division.
The Copa del Rey will not include an El Clasico rival for the first time since 2010, when Sevilla beat Atletico Madrid.
Barca was awarded five yellow cards on the day including one to Lionel Messi, who was stopped 1v1 by Unai Simon moments before Williams won it.
Quique Setien’s Barca is three points back of Real Madrid in the race for La Liga, seven points clear of third-place Getafe. The season’s second El Clasico comes March 1 at the Bernabeu.
Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling has been ruled out with an injury to his left hamstring.
Sterling, 25, suffered the injury in the 2-0 defeat Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday and Man City have confirmed he will miss the game against West Ham this Sunday (Watch live, 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).
The English winger has been suffering from a dip in form in recent months and he has failed to score in any of his last eight appearances for the reigning Premier League champions.
Sterling missed several glaring opportunities against Spurs and that has been a reoccurring theme for him and his teammates as Pep Guardiola‘s side are now 22 points behind leaders Liverpool.
They should have enough to get by West Ham this weekend without Sterling but for a player who relies on his searing pace to bamboozle opponents, this is an injury which could impact the speedy winger if it isn’t handled properly. Of course, Sterling’s game is about much more than pace these days as his finishing has gone to the next level as he’s scored 24 goals in 40 appearances in all competitions for club and country.
Injuries to Aymeric Laporte, Benjamin Mendy and Leroy Sane already having a big impact on City this season, so Guardiola will not be rushing Sterling back. Gareth Southgate may well be sweating on this news after he lost Harry Kane and Marcus Rashford to injury over the last month. That is the entire Three Lions front line out of action right now ahead of EURO 2020 this summer.
Luckily for everyone involved City will be on their winter break after they play against West Ham this weekend and their next game comes against Leicester City on Feb. 22.